Zim Afro T10 Season Two: Jo’Burg Bangla Tigers Edge Cape Town Samp Army, Lift Title

Malan and Bennett continued to control the momentum of the innings, and at the half-way stage, the Samp Army were at 66/0 and cruising along. The right-handed Bennett then took the attack to Raza in the next over, as the Samp Army hurtled along to 79/0 in 6. At this point, to win, the Samp Army needed 51 from the final four overs, and they had all 10 wickets in hand.