Cricket

Zim Afro T10 Season Two: Jo’Burg Bangla Tigers Edge Cape Town Samp Army, Lift Title

Chasing a 130-run target, Cape Town Samp Army could only muster 124 runs for the loss of two wickets as Tinashe Muchawaya conceded just three runs off the last four balls of the match

Sikandar-Raza-Led JoBurg-Bangla-Tigers-Win-Zim-Afro-T10-Season-2-Final
The Sikandar Raza-led Jo'burg Bangla Tigers celebrate after winning the Zim Afro T10 season two title in Harare. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

Delivering a memorable performance at the big stage, young Zimbabwean seamer Tinashe Muchawaya helped Jo’Burg Bangla Tigers lift the Zim Afro T10 title at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday (29 September, 2024). The Tigers were staring at defeat against the Cape Town Samp Army in the final, before Muchawaya turned it around in the last four deliveries to extract a five-run victory. (More Cricket News)

Chasing a 130-run target, Cape Town could only muster 124 runs for the loss of two wickets as Muchawaya conceded just three runs off the last four balls.

The Tigers, asked to bat first, were off the blocks at a good pace. Openers Kusal Perera and Mohammad Shahzad took the attack to the Cape Town bowlers, and were finding the boundaries with relative ease.

The two openers raced away to a half-century stand, adding 59 in less than four overs, before the Sri Lankan departed for 33 from 11 balls when Qais Ahmed trapped him LBW. The big-hitting Shahzad, who scored a match-winning half-century in Qualifier 1, was still in the middle and now had Hazratullah Zazai, who walked in at one-drop, for company. At the five-over mark, the Tigers were cruising along at 60/1.

Sikandar Raza registered figures of 3/25 against Pakistan. - null
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Sikandar Raza Thanks Ricky Ponting For Inspiring Him

BY PTI

Qais bowled a tight second over after that as the Tigers slowed down a tad bit, before Shahzad and Zazai started to up the ante against Salman Irshad in the seventh over, which produced 18 runs. Amir Hotak then had Zazai caught at cow corner for 19, and that brought to the middle, the crowd favourite and Tigers captain Sikandar Raza.

Three consecutive wides by Tawanda Maposa in the ninth over brought up the 100 for the Tigers, and then a bit of miscommunication between the batters resulted in Shahzad being run out for 44. After that, Raza smashed a couple of huge sixes to get himself going, as the Tigers got 21 runs from the ninth over.

In the final over, looking to accelerate against Nicholson Gordon, Karim Janat departed for 4, as he was caught at long off, and George Linde (0) followed suit off the very next ball. Tashinga Musekiwa smashed his first ball over the ropes for a six after that, as the Tigers finished with 129/5 in 10 overs.

In response, the in-form Brian Bennett picked off 12 runs of Adam Milne’s first over, while Luke Wood took the second over, and that gave the Samp Army nine more runs. Dawid Malan and Bennett were coming into the final on the back of some good form and were looking assured in the middle.

Malan was up against Muchawaya next, and he decided to go through the gears, which proved costly for the Tigers as three maximums and a couple of fours made it a 27-run over for the Samp Army.

Dawid Malan played 92 limited-overs internationals and 22 Tests for England. - (John Walton/PA)
England's Dawid Malan Retires From International Cricket At 37

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Malan and Bennett continued to control the momentum of the innings, and at the half-way stage, the Samp Army were at 66/0 and cruising along. The right-handed Bennett then took the attack to Raza in the next over, as the Samp Army hurtled along to 79/0 in 6. At this point, to win, the Samp Army needed 51 from the final four overs, and they had all 10 wickets in hand.

In the next over, the Tigers struck as Adam Milne first sent Bennett’s (36) stumps cartwheeling and then had Rohan Mustafa caught at extra cover for a duck. The New Zealander kept things quiet for the rest of the over, after which Janat conceded 10.

Malan was nearing his fifty at this point, and the Samp Army needed 35 to win from the last couple of overs, in what was turning out to be a closely contested game.

Malan got to his fifty in the next over with a drive through point, and then started to bring out his full range of shots. In the final over, the Samp Army needed 21 to win with eight wickets in the bag.

And that’s when Muchawaya took charge. The youngster was smashed for a couple of sixes off the first two deliveries of the over by Jack Taylor, but he bounced back in fantastic fashion and tied up the batters to take the Tigers to a five-run win.

Brief Scores

Jo’Burg Bangla Tigers: 129/5 (M Shahzad 44, K Perera 33, N Gordon 2/10, Amir Hotak 1/14) won by five runs against Cape Town Samp Army: 124/2 in 10 overs (D Malan 62 not out, Brian Bennett 36, Adam Milne 2/18, K Janat 0/21)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2025: Possible Retention List For Each Team Ahead Of Mega Auction
  2. India Vs West Indies Highlights, Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: IND-W Beat WI-W By 20 Runs
  3. Zim Afro T10 Season Two: Jo’Burg Bangla Tigers Edge Cape Town Samp Army, Lift Title
  4. AUS Vs ENG, 5th ODI: Australia Clinch Series Win Over England After Just Beating Bristol Rain
  5. IND-W Vs WI-W, Women's T20 WC Warm-Ups: Pooja Vastrakar Strikes Thrice As India Secure 20-Run Victory
Football News
  1. La Liga: Michel Concerned By Girona Injuries As Romeu, Blind Limp Off Against Celta
  2. Women's Super League: Manchester City, Arsenal Claim First Wins Of Season
  3. Manchester United 0-3 Tottenham, EPL: Spurs Pile More Misery On Ten Hag With Rout
  4. NorthEast United FC Vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2024-25 Highlights: NEUFC-KBFC Play Out Hard-Fought Guwahati Draw
  5. Ipswich Town 2-2 Aston Villa, EPL: Liam Delap's Brace Earns Tractor Boys A Point
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  2. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
  3. China Open: Alcaraz Brings Up 200th Career Win By Defeating Griekspoor
  4. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Found Matters 'Mentally Tough' Against Roman Safiullin
  5. China Open: Aryna Sabalenka Closes In On Win-Streak Record After Triumph
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengal Floods: CM Mamata Calls Situation 'Alarming', Claims No Help Received From Centre
  2. 'Bihar Run By Bureaucrats': Prashant Kishor Slams CM Nitish Kumar Ahead Of His Party Launch
  3. Madhya Pradesh: 9 Killed After Passenger Bus Rams Into Truck In Maihar; 20 Others Injured
  4. PM Modi Gets Emotional As 'Mann Ki Baat' Is Set To Complete 10 Years
  5. The AMU Teachers' Association (AMUTA) And The Waqf  Worries 
Entertainment News
  1. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  2. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
  3. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  4. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
US News
  1. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  2. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  3. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  4. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  5. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
World News
  1. Israeli Military Says Dozens Of Aircrafts Attacked Houthi Targets In Yemen
  2. How Israel Used Bunker-Buster Bombs To Kill Hezbollah Leader
  3. Solar Eclipse 2024: Everything You Need To Know About The Upcoming 'Ring Of Fire'
  4. After Nasrallah's Death, Israeli Strike Kills Another Hezbollah Leader Nabil Kaouk
  5. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo October 2024 Horoscope: See What The Stars Predict For Your Sign This Month
  2. Leo October 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  3. Cancer October 2024 Horoscope: Check The Forecast Of This Month For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Gemini October 2024 Horoscope: Check The Monthly Horoscope For Your Sign
  5. Taurus October 2024 Horoscope: Explore What This Month Holds For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Aries October 2024 Horoscope: Discover Your Monthly Zodiac Predictions
  7. Today's Horoscope For September 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 29th To October 5th: Check The Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs