James Anderson following his final test for England on day three of the first Rothesay Men's Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.
James Anderson with his wife Daniella following his final test for England on day three of the first Rothesay Men's Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.
James Anderson with his daughters Lola and Ruby as his wife Daniella looks on following his final test for England on day three of the first Rothesay Men's Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground.
James Anderson leaves the field following his final test for England on day three of the first Rothesay Men's Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.
England's Gus Atkinson celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Alzarri Joseph during day three of the first Rothesay Men's Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.
England James Anderson celebrates the wicket of Joshua Da Silva on day three of the first Rothesay Men's Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.
West Indies' Gudakesh Motie batting during day three of the first Rothesay Men's Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.
England's Gus Atkinson celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Shamar Joseph during day three of the first Rothesay Men's Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.
England's James Anderson with Ben Stokes on day three of the first Rothesay Men's Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.