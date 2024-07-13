Cricket

James Anderson Retires With 704 Test Wickets; England Thump West Indies At Lord's - In Pics

England's seam-bowling veteran James Anderson bowed out of Test cricket with 704 scalps to his name, helping the hosts register an innings win over West Indies in well under three days at Lord's on Friday (July 12, 2024). Anderson picked up four wickets from the match, while his latest successor Gus Atkinson registered figures of 12 for 106 on Test debut. The Windies were skittled for 136 runs as Anderson hung up his boots for good amid warm applause from all around.