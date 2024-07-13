Cricket

James Anderson Retires With 704 Test Wickets; England Thump West Indies At Lord's - In Pics

England's seam-bowling veteran James Anderson bowed out of Test cricket with 704 scalps to his name, helping the hosts register an innings win over West Indies in well under three days at Lord's on Friday (July 12, 2024). Anderson picked up four wickets from the match, while his latest successor Gus Atkinson registered figures of 12 for 106 on Test debut. The Windies were skittled for 136 runs as Anderson hung up his boots for good amid warm applause from all around.

James Anderson Retires | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP

James Anderson following his final test for England on day three of the first Rothesay Men's Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.

James Anderson with his wife Daniella
James Anderson with his wife Daniella | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP

James Anderson with his wife Daniella following his final test for England on day three of the first Rothesay Men's Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.

James Anderson with his daughters Lola and Ruby
James Anderson with his daughters Lola and Ruby | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP

James Anderson with his daughters Lola and Ruby as his wife Daniella looks on following his final test for England on day three of the first Rothesay Men's Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground.

James Anderson
James Anderson | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP

James Anderson leaves the field following his final test for England on day three of the first Rothesay Men's Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.

Gus Atkinson celebrates the wicket of Alzarri Joseph
Gus Atkinson celebrates the wicket of Alzarri Joseph | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP

England's Gus Atkinson celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Alzarri Joseph during day three of the first Rothesay Men's Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.

James Anderson celebrates the wicket of Joshua Da Silva
James Anderson celebrates the wicket of Joshua Da Silva | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP

England James Anderson celebrates the wicket of Joshua Da Silva on day three of the first Rothesay Men's Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.

Gudakesh Motie playing a shot against England
Gudakesh Motie playing a shot against England | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP

West Indies' Gudakesh Motie batting during day three of the first Rothesay Men's Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.

Gus Atkinson celebrates the wicket of Shamar Joseph
Gus Atkinson celebrates the wicket of Shamar Joseph | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP

England's Gus Atkinson celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Shamar Joseph during day three of the first Rothesay Men's Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.

James Anderson with Ben Stokes
James Anderson with Ben Stokes | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP

England's James Anderson with Ben Stokes on day three of the first Rothesay Men's Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.

