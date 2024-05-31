Ireland Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: IRE Bowl First In Florida

Irish captain Paul Stirling has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up matches that is being played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)
Here is the playing XIs for both sides:
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushmantha Chameera, Sadeera Samarawickrama
Ireland (Playing XI): Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker(w), Neil Rock, Craig Young, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Barry McCarthy, Benjamin White, Joshua Little, Gareth Delany, Graham Hume
Talking about the tournament, Sri Lanka are placed in Group D alongside South Africa, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Nepal.
Ireland are in Group A alongside the likes of India, Pakistan, USA and Canada.