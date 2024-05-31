Cricket

Ireland Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: IRE Bowl First In Florida

This is Sri Lanka's second and final warm-up match ahead of their T20 World Cup campaign opener against South Africa in New York on June 3. Ireland, on the other hand, are playing their first warm-up game

Bowling, Ireland Cricket Team, X Photo
Paul Stirling's men will be bowling in Florida against SL in their warm-up match. Photo: X/cricketireland
info_icon

Irish captain Paul Stirling has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up matches that is being played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)

Sri Lanka earlier lost their first warm-up match to the Netherlands by 20 runs on Tuesday, May 28 at the very same venue. As for Ireland, this is first warm-up match of the tournament.

Here is the playing XIs for both sides:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushmantha Chameera, Sadeera Samarawickrama

ICC T20 World Cup 2023 winner England on the victory stage. - X | T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup Records: Leading Wicket-Takers, Six-Hitters, Keepers With Most Dismissals

BY PTI

Ireland (Playing XI): Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker(w), Neil Rock, Craig Young, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Barry McCarthy, Benjamin White, Joshua Little, Gareth Delany, Graham Hume

Talking about the tournament, Sri Lanka are placed in Group D alongside South Africa, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Nepal.

Ireland are in Group A alongside the likes of India, Pakistan, USA and Canada.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka HC Says HD Revanna's Bail May Have 'Error In Record'
  2. Delhi Court Sends Bibhav Kumar To 14-Day Police Custody For Allegedly Assaulting Swati Maliwal
  3. Israel-Based Company Generated Anti-BJP AI Content To Interfere With Lok Sabha Polls: OpenAI
  4. JEE Advanced Response Sheets 2024: Direct Link Available jeeadv.ac.in; Results To Be Out On June 9
  5. Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail Plea On June 1
Entertainment News
  1. Sargun Mehta Feels Happy To Have Started Her Acting Journey In Punjabi Films: Everybody Is Hungry To Do More
  2. Imtiaz Ali Recalls ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Debacle: Mujhe Bohot Dard Hua, It Is An Unfortunate Child
  3. How To Ace The Summer Look To Perfection? Ananya Panday Gives Inspiration
  4. Tecate Emblema Music Festival: Alfonso Cuarón’s Daughter Bu Cuarón Makes Mexican Stage Debut – View Pics
  5. Malaika Arora Finally REACTS To Reports Of Breakup With Arjun Kapoor, Here’s What We Know
Sports News
  1. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti, French Open 2024 Live Streaming: H2H, When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Borussia Dortmund Vs Real Madrid, UCL Final: Key Numbers Ahead Of Crunch Game In Wembley
  3. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Celebrates Birthday With Routine Third Round Win Over Marie Bouzkova
  4. French Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Maintains Fine Form With Routine Win Over Pavel Kotov
  5. Euro 2024: England Defender Harry Maguire Says 'Magical Moments' Win Tournaments
World News
  1. North Carolina Aquarium Reveals 'Charlotte' Stingray's Mysterious 'Solo' Pregnancy Actually Rare Reproductive Illness: Latest Update
  2. Many Arrested As Riot Police Disband Pro-Palestinian Encampment
  3. A Massive Document Leak Reveals Discrepancies In Google’s Search Practices And Hidden Algorithm Secrets
  4. Israeli Military Confirms Operations In Central Rafah Day After Hamas' 'Complete Agreement' Announcement
  5. Trump Found Guilty In Hush Money Case, Truth Social Shares Drop By 9% After Verdict
Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 Highlights | May 31: Congress To Not Participate In Exit Poll Debates; Heatwave Kills 10 Out Of 14 Polling Workers In Bihar
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer
  3. Bangladesh At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  5. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  6. JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To 6-Day Police Custody In Obscene Videos Case
  7. Thrilling K-Dramas Releasing On OTT In June, Including 'The Hierarchy' And 'Agents Of Mystery', That Will Keep You Hooked
  8. Sports News Highlights: Nishant Dev Qualifies For Paris Olympics; Treesa-Gayatri Enter Singapore Open SFs