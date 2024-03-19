IPL 2024: Top Performances By Pakistan Cricketers In The League

In the 2008 season, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was part of the Deccan Chargers (now Sunrisers Hyderabad) franchise that was led by Adam Gilchrist. In match 9 of the tournament, DC took on RR in Hyderabad. Gilchrist's men scored a massive 214/5 with Andrew Symonds scoring a 53-ball 113. In reply, Royals did manage to chase down the target with three wickets left. Despite the defeat, Afridi was the catalyst behind RR's wickets with a spell of 3/28 from four overs. It wasn't to be as Royals chased down the target in 19.5 overs.