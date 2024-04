Cricket

IPL 2024: Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel Guide Rajasthan Royals To A 7 Wicket Win - In Pics

Sanju Samson powered league leaders the Rajasthan Royals to a seven-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants. Samson smashed 71 not out off 33 balls to help Rajasthan chase down the Super Giants’ 196-5 with an over to spare. Samson’s fourth half-century of the season led Rajasthan to 199-3. Dhruv Jurel contributed an unbeaten 52 off 34 balls. Earlier, Lucknow skipper KL Rahul scored 76 off 48 balls to rescue them from 11-2 in two overs. They put up a par-plus 196-5 total. Rajasthan opened a six-point gap to the chasing pack. Lucknow stayed fourth.