Cricket

IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Qualify For Playoffs With 18-Run Win Over Mumbai Indians - In Pics

Kolkata Knight Riders became the first team to qualify for the playoffs of the IPL 2024 after beating Mumbai Indians by 18 runs at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. The match started late due to rain and it was cut to 16 overs per side. MI invited KKR to bat first and they somehow posted 157/7 on the board after 20 overs. Venkatesh Iyer top-scored with a 21-ball 42, while Rinku Singh and Andre Russell contributed with 20 off 12 balls and 24 off 14 balls respectively, as KKR scored more than 150. Nitish Rana made 33 off 23 balls. MI had a strong start with Ishan Kishan going berserk in the powerplay, but failed to maintain momentum and ultimately lost by 18 runs.