Cricket

IND-W Vs NZ-W, 1st ODI: Radha Yadav, Saima Thakor Lift IND-W To 1-0 Lead

Women Cricket_IND-W
Radha Yadav celebrates with Smriti Mandhana | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
info_icon

India pulled off an incredible 59-run win over New Zealand while defending 227 in the first women's ODI of the three-match series here on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

Chasing 228 for a win, New Zealand were shot out for 168 in 40.4 overs as Indian bowlers and fielders put up a splendid effort.

Radha Yadav returned with 3/35, while Saima Thakor bagged 2/26.

For New Zealand, Brooke Halliday was the top-scorer with 39.

Tejal and Deepti contributed 42 and 41 runs respectively but they failed to convert their starts as India folded in 44.3 overs.

A fifth-wicket partnership of 61 between Tejal and Jemimah Rodrigues (35) was the highest for India.

Amelia Kerr (4/42) was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers, while Jess Kerr claimed 3/49 and Eden Carson returned with 2/42.

Brief Scores:

India 227 in 44.3 overs (Deepti Sharma 41, Tejal Hasabnis 42, Jemimah Rodrigues 35; Amelia Kerr 4/42) beat New Zealand 168 in 40.4 overs (Brooke Halliday 39; Radha Yadav 3/35) by 59 runs.

