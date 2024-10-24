IND-W Vs NZ-W, 1st ODI: Radha Yadav, Saima Thakor Lift IND-W To 1-0 Lead

India pulled off an incredible 59-run win over New Zealand while defending 227 in the first women's ODI of the three-match series here on Thursday. (More Cricket News)
Chasing 228 for a win, New Zealand were shot out for 168 in 40.4 overs as Indian bowlers and fielders put up a splendid effort.
For New Zealand, Brooke Halliday was the top-scorer with 39.
Tejal and Deepti contributed 42 and 41 runs respectively but they failed to convert their starts as India folded in 44.3 overs.
A fifth-wicket partnership of 61 between Tejal and Jemimah Rodrigues (35) was the highest for India.
Amelia Kerr (4/42) was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers, while Jess Kerr claimed 3/49 and Eden Carson returned with 2/42.
Brief Scores:
India 227 in 44.3 overs (Deepti Sharma 41, Tejal Hasabnis 42, Jemimah Rodrigues 35; Amelia Kerr 4/42) beat New Zealand 168 in 40.4 overs (Brooke Halliday 39; Radha Yadav 3/35) by 59 runs.