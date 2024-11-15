Suryakumar Yadav called it right at the toss and has elected to bat first in the fourth and final T20I of the series at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday, November 15. (Match Blog| Live Streaming| Scorecard)
India vs South Africa, 4th T20I Playing XIs
India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy
South Africa (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Andile Simelane, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla
Explaining his decision to bat first, Suryakumar Yadav said: "We are going to bat first. We have been doing that well in the last 2-3 games and we want to stick to that. The plan has been clear from the first game. Putting runs on the board and defending is something we have been wanting to do. It is a quick turnaround, one day gap between the games but the boys are professionals and are taking care of themselves. Same team."
His opposite number, Aiden Markram said: "We weren't sure (whether to bat or bowl). Probably leaning towards batting. We haven't put hundred percent in all three departments. We are edging towards it. We can't win the series but we pulled one back after being 1-0 down, so we can take confidence from that and try to level the series. We are going with the same team."