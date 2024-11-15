Cricket

IND Vs RSA, 4th T20I Toss Update: India Bat First In Johannesburg - Check Playing XIs

Explaining his decision to bat first, Suryakumar Yadav said: "We are going to bat first. We have been doing that well in the last 2-3 games and we want to stick to that.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
South Africa vs India 1st T20 Cricket at Kingsmead stadium in Durban photos_Sanju Samson
South Africa vs India: India's batsman Sanju Samson celebrates his century | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
info_icon

Suryakumar Yadav called it right at the toss and has elected to bat first in the fourth and final T20I of the series at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday, November 15. (Match Blog| Live Streaming| Scorecard)

India vs South Africa, 4th T20I Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy

South Africa (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Andile Simelane, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla

Explaining his decision to bat first, Suryakumar Yadav said: "We are going to bat first. We have been doing that well in the last 2-3 games and we want to stick to that. The plan has been clear from the first game. Putting runs on the board and defending is something we have been wanting to do. It is a quick turnaround, one day gap between the games but the boys are professionals and are taking care of themselves. Same team."

His opposite number, Aiden Markram said: "We weren't sure (whether to bat or bowl). Probably leaning towards batting. We haven't put hundred percent in all three departments. We are edging towards it. We can't win the series but we pulled one back after being 1-0 down, so we can take confidence from that and try to level the series. We are going with the same team."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I Live Score: IND Bat First As Both Sides Remain Unchanged In Johannesburg
  2. IPL 2025 Player Auction List Announced: Pant, Iyer In First Marquee Set; Rahul In Second
  3. ICC Champions Trophy Tour In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir - Global Body Takes Action After BCCI Objection
  4. 'Los Angeles Doesn't Have A Cricket Venue,' So What? LA28 Chairman Is Ready To Find The Right Place
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India Vs Australia Batting Stats: Most runs, Hundreds, And Individual Milestones
Football News
  1. Scott McTominay Shares No Regrets About Leaving Man United For Napoli After Impressive Start
  2. UEFA Nations League: Carsley Defends Decision To Start Watkins Over Kane Against Greece
  3. Turkiye Vs Wales, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 5 Fixture
  4. UEFA Nations League: Tonali's Goal Seals Italy's Progress At Belgium's Expense
  5. Mbappe Going Through Tough Patch, Excluded From France's Nations League Squad, Says Deschamps
Tennis News
  1. Asian Games Medalist Prajnesh Gunneswaran Announces Retirement From Professional Tennis
  2. Frances Tiafoe Fined USD 120,000 For Cursing At Umpire, Escapes Suspension At Shanghai Masters
  3. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Completes Perfect Group Stage With Daniil Medvedev Win
  4. ATP Finals: Comeback Win Over Alex De Minaur Keeps Taylor Fritz In Semi-final Contention
  5. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
Hockey News
  1. India Thrash Thailand 13-0 To Continue Women's Asian Champions Trophy Winning Run - In Pics
  2. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  4. India Vs China, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  5. IND-W Vs THA-W Hockey Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Thailand By 13-0 In Rajgir, Qualify For Semis

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Party Splits, Alliances & Political Showdown
  2. Sex With Minor Wife Is Rape, Says Bombay High Court
  3. Unilateral Trade Measures In The Name Of Climate Action 'Discriminatory’: India
  4. Dehradun Accident: Drunk Driving, Collision With Truck, 6 Friends Die Horrific Death | Latest
  5. Remembering Birsa Munda: A Tribal Leader Who Inspired Generations Of Resistance
Entertainment News
  1. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  2. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
  3. Abhilash Sharma’s Swaha To Have Its India Premiere At The International Film Festival Of Kerala 2024
  4. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  5. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
US News
  1. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  2. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  3. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  4. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  5. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
World News
  1. Russia Bans Child-Free 'Propaganda'; Threatens Freedom Of Women, LGBTQ Community
  2. West Asia: Israel Kills 28 In Gaza In 24 Hours; Bombing Intensifies In Lebanon | Latest
  3. 'It's Got To Stop': US Prez Trump On Ending Russia-Ukraine War
  4. Spain: 10 Dead As Fire Breaks Out At Nursing Home In Zaragoza
  5. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Highlights: Shami Takes Four On Comeback, Baroda Win Big Against Meghalaya