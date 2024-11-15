India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I: Tilak Varma Shrugs Off Hit With Magic Spray And Unleashes Century

Tilak Varma had every Indian cricket fan on edge as he lay on the ground, with the physio rushing in during India's 4th T20I against South Africa at Wanderers Stadium on Friday, November 15. A quick spray of magic, and the Indian batter was back on his feet, powering his way to a remarkable century. (Live Blog| More Cricket News)
A historic feat for the 22-year-old from Hyderabad, playing only his 19th T20I innings. He follows in the footsteps of his partner at the crease, becoming just the second Indian (and fifth overall) to score consecutive centuries in T20I cricket.
But what exactly had happened to bring the physio out? Drama had unfolded as Varma hit the deck, with Simelane down as well, it was chaos on the field.
A short delivery outside leg had leapt unexpectedly as Varma attempted a pull, thudding into his left shoulder. Wincing in pain, the physio had rushed in with the magic spray. Miraculously, it had done the trick, and India had collectively breathed a sigh of relief.
This wasn’t the first time Varma had bounced back from a brutal hit. In the previous match against the Proteas, during the final over of their run chase, Varma had taken a nasty fall while attempting a catch off Arshdeep Singh.
Leaping to save a six, he banged the back of his head on the ground after landing awkwardly. Though he couldn’t save the six, the physiotherapist rushed in to check for a concussion.
Cleared to continue, he later admitted the catch was tough as the ball came “through the lights.” Reassuring everyone, he said he felt fine.