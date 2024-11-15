Cricket

India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I: Tilak Varma Shrugs Off Hit With Magic Spray And Unleashes Century

But what exactly had happened to bring the physio out? Drama had unfolded as Varma hit the deck, with Simelane down as well, it was chaos on the field

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
AP-Photo
India's Tilak Varma celebrates after scoring a century during the fourth T20 cricket match between South Africa and India at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024 Photo: Themba Hadebe/AP
info_icon

Tilak Varma had every Indian cricket fan on edge as he lay on the ground, with the physio rushing in during India's 4th T20I against South Africa at Wanderers Stadium on Friday, November 15. A quick spray of magic, and the Indian batter was back on his feet, powering his way to a remarkable century. (Live Blog| More Cricket News)

A historic feat for the 22-year-old from Hyderabad, playing only his 19th T20I innings. He follows in the footsteps of his partner at the crease, becoming just the second Indian (and fifth overall) to score consecutive centuries in T20I cricket.

Tilak Varma led India to victory in South Africa - null
Tilak Varma's Unbeaten Ton Helps India Take Lead Against South Africa - Data Debrief

BY Stats Perform

But what exactly had happened to bring the physio out? Drama had unfolded as Varma hit the deck, with Simelane down as well, it was chaos on the field.

A short delivery outside leg had leapt unexpectedly as Varma attempted a pull, thudding into his left shoulder. Wincing in pain, the physio had rushed in with the magic spray. Miraculously, it had done the trick, and India had collectively breathed a sigh of relief.

This wasn’t the first time Varma had bounced back from a brutal hit. In the previous match against the Proteas, during the final over of their run chase, Varma had taken a nasty fall while attempting a catch off Arshdeep Singh.

Leaping to save a six, he banged the back of his head on the ground after landing awkwardly. Though he couldn’t save the six, the physiotherapist rushed in to check for a concussion.

Cleared to continue, he later admitted the catch was tough as the ball came “through the lights.” Reassuring everyone, he said he felt fine.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I Live Score: Arshdeep Singh Carnage Knocks Off Hosts' Top-Order| SA - 40/4 After 7 Overs
  2. IPL 2025 Player Auction List Announced: Pant, Iyer In First Marquee Set; Rahul In Second
  3. ICC Champions Trophy Tour In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir - Global Body Takes Action After BCCI Objection
  4. 'Los Angeles Doesn't Have A Cricket Venue,' So What? LA28 Chairman Is Ready To Find The Right Place
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India Vs Australia Batting Stats: Most runs, Hundreds, And Individual Milestones
Football News
  1. Serie A: Yann Bisseck Signs Inter Milan Contract Extension To 2029
  2. AIFF Considers Restructuring Santosh Trophy And State Leagues To Boost Domestic Player Exposure
  3. Serie A: Ranieri Reveals He Turned Down Offers Before Roma Retirement U-turn
  4. Manchester United: Van Nistelrooy Wishes Red Devils Success Under New Boss Amorim
  5. Scott McTominay Shares No Regrets About Leaving Man United For Napoli After Impressive Start
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Perfect Zverev Downs Alcaraz To Reach Semi-finals
  2. Nick Kyrgios Confirms Return To Competitive Tennis At Brisbane International
  3. Asian Games Medalist Prajnesh Gunneswaran Announces Retirement From Professional Tennis
  4. Frances Tiafoe Fined USD 120,000 For Cursing At Umpire, Escapes Suspension At Shanghai Masters
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Completes Perfect Group Stage With Daniil Medvedev Win
Hockey News
  1. India Thrash Thailand 13-0 To Continue Women's Asian Champions Trophy Winning Run - In Pics
  2. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  4. India Vs China, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  5. IND-W Vs THA-W Hockey Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Thailand By 13-0 In Rajgir, Qualify For Semis

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lodge FIR Against Reel Creators If They Pose Safety Threat: Railway Board To Zones
  2. Article 370 In Maharashtra Elections: Congress And Its Ally NC At Odds
  3. Maharashtra Polls: Vidarbha Farmers’ Suicides and Political Silence
  4. Day In Pics: November 15, 2024
  5. Indian Students Protest Against Oxford Union’s Kashmir Debate
Entertainment News
  1. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  2. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
  3. Abhilash Sharma’s Swaha To Have Its India Premiere At The International Film Festival Of Kerala 2024
  4. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  5. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
US News
  1. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  2. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  3. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  4. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  5. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
World News
  1. Indian Students Protest Against Oxford Union’s Kashmir Debate
  2. Russia Bans Child-Free 'Propaganda'; Threatens Freedom Of Women, LGBTQ Community
  3. West Asia: Israel Kills 28 In Gaza In 24 Hours; Bombing Intensifies In Lebanon | Latest
  4. 'It's Got To Stop': US Prez Trump On Ending Russia-Ukraine War
  5. Spain: 10 Dead As Fire Breaks Out At Nursing Home In Zaragoza
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Highlights: Shami Takes Four On Comeback, Baroda Win Big Against Meghalaya