India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Day 2: Spidercam Misbehaves During Play Forces Early Lunch Break

A spidercam malfunction caused an early lunch break just minutes ahead of schedule on Day 2 of the India-New Zealand Test in Mumbai. The glitch briefly halted play, leading match officials to call for the break on Saturday, November 2. (Live Blog | More Cricket News)
With just minutes to lunch and one over remaining, an unexpected spidercam malfunction brought play to a pause during the 43rd over. The camera awkwardly landed on the pitch, prompting the umpires to consult and halt the match temporarily.
The Kiwi players took it in stride, sharing a few laughs as the humid conditions settled in, with Daryl Mitchell even engaging in some friendly banter with the umpires.
Before play was halted, it was a strong session for India, who added 109 runs in 24 overs with just one wicket lost. Rishabh Pant dazzled with a quick 60 off 59 balls, forming a valuable 96-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Shubman Gill, who remains unbeaten on 70.