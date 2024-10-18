The first Test match between India and New Zealand has taken a lot of turns and weather played a very big role in that. It has been raining for the last four days in Bengaluru. (IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 3 Blog | More Cricket News)
The first day of the Test match was washed out and the second day saw India losing their all wickets on just 46 runs. It is India's lowest team total in India.
Now, New Zealand have taken a lead of 134 runs and still batting with seven wickets left in the first innings. Indian bowlers have not got any help from the pitch and they leaked 180 runs on the second day.
They need to take seven wickets on the third day and they must be eyeing the first session for that. Bowlers are hopeful of getting some help from the overcast conditions. But the game on the third day may be affected by continuous rain.
IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 3 Weather Report
As per AccuWeather, there is a 47 per cent chance of rain in the opening hour of the start of play on Day 3. The clouds will be moving so the precipitation chances are a little low for the next two hours. But the clouds are expected to return around 1 pm and interfere with the game. The chances of rain increase as the second session starts and it will rain in the third session.
Live Streaming Details For India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 3
When to watch the India vs New Zealand 1st Test, day 3 action?
The first Test between India and New Zealand is set to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from October 16-20. The match is scheduled to start at 9:15 AM IST on all days.
Where to watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test, day 3 action on TV?
The first Test between India and New Zealand will be telecast live on the Sports18 channel.
Where to live stream the India vs New Zealand 1st Test, day 3 action?
The live streaming of the first Test between India and New Zealand will be available on the JioCinema app.
India Vs New Zealand 1st Test - Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke