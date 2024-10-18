India's Ravichandran Ashwin, right, celebrates with captain Rohit Sharma after the dismissal of New Zealand's Devon Conway during day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru. AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi

India's Ravichandran Ashwin, right, celebrates with captain Rohit Sharma after the dismissal of New Zealand's Devon Conway during day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru. AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi