India Vs England, 5th Test: Fighting Long Battle With Stomach Illness, Devdutt Padikkal Makes Crucial Fifty On Debut

After making his India debut in 2021 during a T20 against Sri Lanka, Devdutt’s career graph did not go up as expected due to a COVID-19 infection and a stomach-related health complication.

He overcame that challenge to pile a mountain of runs in domestic cricket and was the leading run-getter for Karnataka in the latest Ranji Trophy with 556 runs. A hundred against England Lions also helped him seal a maiden berth in India's Test squad.

On Friday, he made a classy 65, including 10 fours and a six. His play on the off-side oozed elegance associated with left-handers.

"I have always believed that discipline is key to success in anything that you do. Whether your practice or day-to-day habits or food. I have tried to be disciplined and that was my main goal.