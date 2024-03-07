Cricket

India Vs England, 5th Test: Devdutt Padikkal Makes Test Debut, Receives Cap From Ravichandran Ashwin

Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal, who was included in the squad, is making his debut for India in the fifth against England at Dharamsala

Outlook Sports Desk
March 7, 2024
March 7, 2024
       
PTI
Devdutt Padikkal makes his Test debut for India in the fifth match against England. Photo: PTI
Devdutt Padikkal is the latest to be representing India in the longest format of the game. He became the 314th Indian to make his Test debut after being included in the Playing XI for the fifth Test match against England at Dharamsala starting Thursday. (More Cricket News)

The tall and talented southpaw replaced Rajat Patidar in the side, who, according to a statement by the BCCI, got hit on his left ankle during Team India's practice session on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Patidar pulled up sore on the morning of the game and was therefore not available for selection.

Padikkal received his maiden Test cap from India's veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin before the toss.

Nonetheless, Padikkal's debut seemed pretty much on the cards. The Karnataka batter has been in stupendous form, coming on the back of a successful domestic season. He piled up tons of runs in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy and the following Ranji Trophy as well, which opened doors for him with a spot in the India A side.

Looking at his domestic stats, the swashbuckling left-hander boasts an impressive record. He has played 31 first-class matches, scoring 2227 runs from 53 innings at an average of 44.54 with a highest score of 193. This also includes 12 half-centuries and six hundreds.

In the 2023-2024 Ranji Trophy, Devdutt displayed brilliant form for Karnataka. He emerged as their leading run-scorer with 556 runs from four matches, scoring at an impressive average of 92.66. He also slammed three hundreds. Considering his recent form, it is fair to say that Padikkal's hunger for runs will motivate him to replicate his performances for India on the big stage as well.

