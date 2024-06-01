India are set to play their sole warm-up game ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday, June 1 against Bangladesh at the newly-constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. (More Cricket News)
India play their first three group games in New York and the warm-up fixture against Bangladesh will be their first chance to know the conditions of the pitch in the newly-built stadium.
Virat Kohli's availability for the game is still unknown but Rohit Sharma would know his playing combination and might not try too much before the tournament starts. The things to look out for from an Indian perspective will be who among Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh is ahead in the pecking order and who will be the first choice wicketkeeper Sanju Samson or Rishabh Pant.
Bangladesh's first warm-up match against USA was cancelled due to bad weather.
The fixture will not have an official T20 status meaning that the stats from this match will not be added to anyone's T20 record.
New York weather for the India-Bangladesh warm-up match
It is expected to be a nice sunny outing in New York today with the temperature around 25 C during the match time. As per local time the match begins at 10:30 AM.
As per the weather forecast, there is no chance of rain in New York today. Humidity during the match time will be around 30%.
Squads
India squad for T20 World Cup 2024
Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.
Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan.
Bangladesh squad for T20 World Cup 2024
Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Travelling reserves: Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud.