Cricket

India Tour Of Australia 2024-25: Interesting Trivia About Border-Gavaskar Trophy

To make it to the 2025 WTC Final, India need to pull off a near-impossible feat: win four of the five Test matches against the world’s best Test side

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
pat cummins and jasprit bumrah in tests X icc
Australia captain Pat Cummins and India captain Jasprit Bumrah with Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). Photo: X | ICC
info_icon

As the Border-Gavaskar Trophy gears up for its first-ever five-match series, the stakes have never been higher. India, known for its spirited fightbacks against Australia, face a herculean task to retain the trophy and secure their place in the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) Final. (More Cricket News)

Australia, on the other hand, enter the contest as the undisputed top-ranked Test side and reigning WTC champions. Their dominance in Test cricket, highlighted by a thumping win over India in the 2023 WTC Final, has them poised for yet another major triumph. Despite India’s dominance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy over the past decade, the dynamics of this rivalry have shifted significantly.

Since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy's inception in 1996, India have been a formidable challenger to Australia’s Test dominance. India have claimed the trophy 10 times to Australia’s five, with the Aussies not tasting series victory since 2014-15. India have outclassed Australia in their last four series, including back-to-back series wins Down Under in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

However, recent results paint a different picture. While Australia surged to the top of the ICC Test rankings and WTC standings, India have hit an unprecedented slump. A shocking 0-3 series loss to New Zealand at home, their worst ever, has left India in desperate need of a turnaround.

To make it to the 2025 WTC Final, India need to pull off a near-impossible feat: win four of the five Test matches against the world’s best Test side. For a team struggling with form and confidence, it’s a tall order.

For Australia, the upcoming series offer a chance to break India’s streak of four consecutive Border-Gavaskar Trophy wins. While they’ve faltered in these head-to-head encounters, the Australians have dominated India on the biggest stages in 2023, winning both the WTC Final and the ICC ODI World Cup.

India vs Australia: Pat Cummins of AUS (right) bats on. - File
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: List Of Wins For Australia Against Team India In BGT

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Here are some interesting trivia about the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

1. Started in 1996, the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy series has only one match. Sachin Tendulkar was leading India in that match and India managed to beat Australia in that Test match.

2. Nayan Mongia is the first centurion and Player of the Match in any Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. The match was played at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi in 1996 and Mongia scored 152 runs in that match.

3. Only Michael Clarke has scored a triple hundred in a Border-Gavaskar Trophy match. He achieved the feat during the SCG test in 2012. He went on to score a double-century in the next match in Adelaide.

4. Former captains of their teams Sourav Ganguly and Steve Waugh hung their boots after playing a Test match in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Ganguly played his last Test in Nagpur during the 2008 BGT. He scored 85 in the first innings but ended his career with a duck in the second while India won the match by 172 runs. Ganguly retired with 7,212 runs in 113 Tests, which included 16 centuries. Steve Waugh, on the other hand, played his final test in BGT as well. His last Test match was the fourth Test match at SCG in 2004 where he made 40 and 80 in both innings and helped his team draw the Test.

5. Another interesting fact about the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is that it was named after two leading run-scorers in Test cricket at that time. Allan Border, who played 156 Tests, made 11,174 runs and Sunil Gavaskar made 10,122 runs in 125 Test matches.

6. India have won 10 out of 16 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Australia have won five times whereas only one series ended in a draw. India's tour of Australia in 2003-04 ended in a 1-1 draw.

7. India have an edge over Australia in head-to-head records against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy matches. In 56 matches played so far, India have won 24 and Australia have won 20. 12 matches ended in draws.

8. Sachin Tendulkar has the most runs in Border-Gavaskar Trophy matches. He has made 3262 runs in 34 Test matches including nine tons and 16 half-centuries and an average of 56.

9. Steven Smith has the best batting average in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He has made 1887 runs in 18 Test matches with an impressive average of 65.1. He will be leading the Australian batting order this time as well.

India Vs Australia, 1st Test Squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey (wk), Josh Inglis (wk), Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland

India: Jasprit Bumrah (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs AUS 1st Test Preview: Rohit Sharma-less India Take On Edgy Australia In Border-Gavaskar Trophy Opener
  2. IPL Mega Auction: Mohammed Shami Fumes On Sanjay Manjrekar, Calls Him 'Baba' For His Prediction
  3. India Vs Australia, 1st Test: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Perth
  4. IND Vs AUS, Stats Preview: Can A Wounded Indian Unit Achieve The Impossible Hat-Trick In Australia?
  5. India Vs Australia, 1st Test: Perth Weather Forecast, Predicted XI And Match Prediction
Football News
  1. UWCL: Chelsea, Real Madrid Book Quarter-Final Spot
  2. Club World Cup 2025: Costa Rica's Liga Deportiva Alajuelense Threaten FIFA With Legal Action
  3. Rodrigo Bentancur Ban: Tottenham Hotspur Launch An Appeal To The English FA
  4. UEFA Women's Champions League: Chelsea Into Quarter-Finals With Two Games To Spare
  5. Everton Vs Brentford, Premier League: Preview, Prediction And Key Players
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti Seal Fifth Title For Italy
  2. Davis Cup: Germany Set Up Netherlands Semi-final Showdown
  3. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Nadal's Legacy Is Going To Be Eternal, Says Alcaraz
  4. Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Finals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Italy Vs Slovakia Final Match
  5. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Achieved More Than He 'Ever Dreamed' In Glittering Career
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 21, 2024
  2. From 'Severe' to 'Very Poor': Delhi's Air Quality Slightly Improves, But Still Toxic
  3. 'Smear Campaign': India Rejects Fresh Canadian Media Report On Nijjar Killing | India-Canada Diplomatic Row
  4. Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Records Highest Voter Turnout Since 1995 Polls At 65.11%
  5. A Young Girl's Brutal Murder, And An 18-Year Perseverance For Justice
Entertainment News
  1. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  2. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
  3. Wounds That Never Heal: Astitva Ka Utkhanan Highlights The Impact of Mining On Adivasis
  4. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
  5. Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84
US News
  1. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  2. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  3. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  4. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  5. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
World News
  1. West Asia Conflict: US Vetoes Gaza Ceasefire Resolution Again; 88 Killed In Fresh Israeli Attacks | Details
  2. Climate Change Sceptics In Trump's Cabinet: Should The World Be Concerned?
  3. Brazil's Lula Welcomes China's Xi For State Visit As Ties Between Countries Strengthen
  4. Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan Gets Bail In Toshakhana Case
  5. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
Latest Stories
  1. Sagittarius Men vs Women: How Their Astrological Profiles Shape Who They Are In Love And Life
  2. IND Vs AUS, Stats Preview: Can A Wounded Indian Unit Achieve The Impossible Hat-Trick In Australia?
  3. IND Vs AUS Prediction: Ricky Ponting Won't Get Swayed By Ravi Shastri's Call, Bets Big On BGT
  4. IPL Mega Auction Clashing With India Vs Australia 1st Test? Here's More To It, Time Difference, BCCI Power And Reactions
  5. 'Smear Campaign': India Rejects Fresh Canadian Media Report On Nijjar Killing | India-Canada Diplomatic Row
  6. Horoscope For November 21, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Mohammed Shami Latest Update: Morne Morkel Shares Big News As India Get Ready For Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  8. Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Records Highest Voter Turnout Since 1995 Polls At 65.11%