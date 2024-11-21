India Tour Of Australia 2024-25: Interesting Trivia About Border-Gavaskar Trophy

4. Former captains of their teams Sourav Ganguly and Steve Waugh hung their boots after playing a Test match in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Ganguly played his last Test in Nagpur during the 2008 BGT. He scored 85 in the first innings but ended his career with a duck in the second while India won the match by 172 runs. Ganguly retired with 7,212 runs in 113 Tests, which included 16 centuries. Steve Waugh, on the other hand, played his final test in BGT as well. His last Test match was the fourth Test match at SCG in 2004 where he made 40 and 80 in both innings and helped his team draw the Test.