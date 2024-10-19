IND-A Vs PAK-A Toss Update, Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024: India Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

India A captain Tilak Verma won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan A in their opening match of the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 on October 19, Saturday at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat. (More Cricket News)
India A Vs Pakistan A Playing XIs
India A Playing XIs:
Tilak Varma (c), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Ayush Badoni, Ramandeep Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Chahar, Anshul Kamboj, Vaibhav Arora, Rasikh Salam
Pakistan A Playing XIs:
Haider Ali, Muhammad Haris (c & wk), Yasir Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Qasim Akram, Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Imran, Zaman Khan, Sufyan Moqim
India A Vs Pakistan A Full Squads:
India A:
Tilak Varma (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Ramandeep Singh, Anuj Rawat, Prabh Simran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Anshul Kamboj, Hrithik Shokeen, Aaqib Khan, Vaibhav Arora, Rasikh Salam, Sai Kishore, Rahul Chahar
Pakistan A:
Mohammad Haris (c), Abbas Afridi, Qasim Akram, Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Imran, Haseebullah Khan, Yasir Khan, Zaman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Sufiyan Moqim, Mehran Mumtaz, Abdul Samad, Omair Yousuf.
India A Vs Pakistan A ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Group B match Live Streaming:
The India A Vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Group B match will telicast live on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans in India can watch the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Group B matches on the Disney+Hotsar app. In addition, all the matches of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 will be available to live-stream on the FanCode app and website.