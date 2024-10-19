IND-A Vs PAK-A Toss Update, Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024: India Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

The India A Vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Group B match will telicast live on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans in India can watch the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Group B matches on the Disney+Hotsar app. In addition, all the matches of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 will be available to live-stream on the FanCode app and website.