Cricket

IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: We Were Fortunate There Was No Dew, Says Suryakumar Yadav After Win

Charith Asalanka felt that the bowlers didn't do well in the Powerplay but pulled back towards the end to restrict India to 213 for 7 when the total could have easily gone up to 240

Indias captain Suryakumar Yadav congratulates bowler Riyan Parag. AP Photo
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav congratulates bowler Riyan Parag as they celebrate their win over Sri Lanka in the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena
info_icon

Having made a winning start to his journey as India's new T20I captain on Saturday, Suryakumar Yadav said he always thought that the game against Sri Lanka was under control despite a good start by the hosts as there was hardly any dew to make life difficult for his bowlers. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

Chasing a target of 214, Sri Lanka were cruising along at 149 for 2 before losing eight wickets for 21 runs to lose the opening T20I by 43 runs.

"We were fortunate that there was no dew. The way we played in the World Cup, that reminded us that the game was still too far," Suryakumar, who also won the 'Player of the Match' award for his 26-ball-58, said.

He praised the Sri Lankans for a good batting effort but said he always knew that the track would slow down as the game progressed.

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. - AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena
IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: Captain Suryakumar Yadav Guides India To 43-Run Win Over Sri Lanka

BY PTI

"They were playing a good brand of cricket from ball one. They were keeping the tempo, credit goes to them. We know how the wicket plays in the night."

His opposite number Charith Asalanka felt that the bowlers didn't do well in the Powerplay but pulled back towards the end to restrict India to 213 for 7 when the total could have easily gone up to 240.

"We were not up to the mark in the powerplay, but in the latter part, we came back pretty strong. At some stage, we thought they might get to 240, we did well," he said.

About being all out for 170 after being 149 for 2, the Lankan skipper did express his disappointment.

"Little disappointed with the way the middle-order batted, we could have done better. (On the balance of his side) It's an experiment, this is the way we should go in the future."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Prediction: Who Will Win, Fantasy 11, Head To Head, Weather, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  2. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: Captain Suryakumar Yadav Guides India To 43-Run Win Over Sri Lanka
  3. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I Highlights: India Beat Sri Lanka By 43 Runs In Pallekele To Lead Series 1-0
  4. Washington Freedom Vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MLC 2024 Final On TV And Online In India
  5. 'Hardik Pandya's Ability Similar To Ben Stokes But...,' Scott Styris Wants More From India All-Rounder
Football News
  1. Manchester City Vs AC Milan Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pre-Season Friendly On TV And Online In India
  2. Emotional Endrick Unveiled After 'Dream' Real Madrid Move
  3. Ange Postecoglou Hails 'Fantastic' Youngster Moore After Late Vissel Kobe Winner
  4. Atletico And Sociedad Reach Agreement Over Le Normand Transfer
  5. Basketball At Paris Olympics: USA Hoping To Have Embiid, Davis And Durant Available For Opener
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Brands London 2012 Gold Pinnacle Of Career: 'It Is Once In A Lifetime'
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic Makes Dominant Start To Gold Medal Bid
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Carlos Alcaraz Races Into Second Round
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Swiatek Opens Bid With Straight-Sets Win Over Begu
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Djokovic Thrilled By Prospect Of 'One Last Dance' With Nadal
Hockey News
  1. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  2. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND
  3. India 3-2 New Zealand, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's Late Strike Wins It For Hockey Team
  4. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, Paris Olympic Games 2024: When And Where To Watch Pool B Match
  5. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'What Kind Of Democracy?': Bombay High Court Pulls Up Cop For Action Against Professor
  2. Delhi: 1 Student Dead, 2 Missing After Basement Of IAS Coaching Centre Filled With Water, Rescue Ops On
  3. Stalin Slams Centre, Terms Union Budget 'Revenge' Against Entire India
  4. 'Agenda-Driven, Preposterous': Top Assam Rifles Officer On Allegations Of 'Favouring' Community In Manipur
  5. ‘Jairam, You Weren't Even There’: Sitharaman Slams Congress Leader For Backing Mamata's ‘Mic Off’ Claim
Entertainment News
  1. Ranbir Kapoor Finally Breaks His Silence On 'Animal' Criticism: I Don’t Really Agree With Them
  2. Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Cross Paths At An Event Amid Break-Up Rumours- Watch Video
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt And Other Celebs Cheer For Team India
  4. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 1: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman Starrer Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark In India
  5. Ranveer Singh Confirms His Next With Aditya Dhar, To Share Screen With Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna And Arjun Rampal
US News
  1. Cinnamon Recall: FDA Warns Of High Lead Levels In ALB Flavor Cinnamon Powder Across Four States
  2. NYC’s Chinatown Night Market Is Back Amid Challenges
  3. How To Protect Your Car In Peak Summer
  4. 4 Family Members From 'The Nelons' Gospel Group Among 7 Dead In Wyoming Plane Crash
  5. 'Obviously A Sarcastic Comment': JD Vance Defends 'Childless Cat Ladies' Remark Amid Heavy Backlash
World News
  1. Cinnamon Recall: FDA Warns Of High Lead Levels In ALB Flavor Cinnamon Powder Across Four States
  2. At Least 10 Killed In Rocket Attack On Israel-Occupied Golan Heights
  3. NYC’s Chinatown Night Market Is Back Amid Challenges
  4. How To Protect Your Car In Peak Summer
  5. South Korea Wrongly Introduced As North Korea At Paris Olympics
Latest Stories
  1. What Kind Of Luck Do 'People Born On Saturday' Have?
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony: FRA Prez Declares The Games Open - In Pics
  3. Farah Khan's Mother Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 27, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. NITI Aayog: PM Modi Chairs Meeting; Know Who Is In, Who Is Not | Full List
  6. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
  7. Paris Olympics 2024: Olympic Flag Raised Upside Down In Rain-Soaked Opening Ceremony
  8. Weekly Horoscope for July 28th to August 3rd: Discover Astrological Insights for All Zodiac Signs