IND Vs RSA, 3rd T20I Toss Update: India Bat First In Centurion As Ramandeep Singh Makes Debut

India are set to clash with South Africa in the third T20I of the ongoing bilateral series at SuperSports Park in Centurion on Wednesday. The series is levelled at 1-1 after two matches. (Match Blog | Streaming)
Toss Update
South Africa won the toss and opt to field first in Centurion.
Playing XIs
India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy
South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla
A big thunderstorm came last night in Centurion and it also rained but conditions are good for the match. The pitch looks dry and spinners might play a vital role for both the teams. The square boundaries are small - 59 and 64 metres but down the ground it is 82 metres.
India have made one change in their playing XI. Ramandeep Singh was handed his T20I debut cap by Hardik Pandya before the toss. He replaced Avesh Khan in the playing XI. South Africa, on the other hand, are going with the same team in the match.
Ramandeep has been consistent since his debut in the IPL and he was also part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) who won the IPL 2024 this year under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy and Gautam Gambhir's mentorship.