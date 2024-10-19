India's Sarfaraz Khan hits a boundary during the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
New Zealand's Matt Henry reacts after bowling a delivery to India's Sarfaraz Khan during the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
India's Rishabh Pant bats during the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
India's Rishabh Pant celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
India's Sarfaraz Khan celebrates after scoring a century during the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Groundsmen pull on the covers after rain stopped play on the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
A member of the broadcast crew stands behind the boundary line after rain stopped play on the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
A member of the broadcast crew covers the Spidercam after rain stopped play on the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of India's Rishabh Pant during the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
New Zealand's Glenn Philips reacts after India's Sarfaraz Khan, right, played a shot on his delivery during the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
India's Sarfaraz Khan celebrates after scoring 150 runs during the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
India's Sarfaraz Khan, left, hugs batting partner Rishabh Pant after scoring 150 runs during the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
New Zealand's William O'Rourke, right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's Rishabh Pant during the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
New Zealand's William O'Rourke, third right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's Ravindra Jadeja during the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
India's Virat Kohli, third left, talks to his teammates after bad light stopped play on the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.