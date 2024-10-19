Cricket

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Sarfaraz, Pant Deliver Goods Before India Collapse To Set Kiwis 107-Run Target

Sarfaraz Khan's maiden Test ton and Rishabh Pant's brilliant 99 made all the headlines on Day 4 of the first Test between India and New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, it is unlikely to prevent the Kiwis from earning their first Test win on India soil in over three decades (36 years) with just 107 runs to get on the final day of the Chinnaswamy Test.