Cricket

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Sarfaraz, Pant Deliver Goods Before India Collapse To Set Kiwis 107-Run Target

Sarfaraz Khan's maiden Test ton and Rishabh Pant's brilliant 99 made all the headlines on Day 4 of the first Test between India and New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, it is unlikely to prevent the Kiwis from earning their first Test win on India soil in over three decades (36 years) with just 107 runs to get on the final day of the Chinnaswamy Test.

Ind vs NZ 1st Test Cricket Day 4 - Sarfaraz Khan first test century
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: India's Sarfaraz Khan hits a boundary | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

India's Sarfaraz Khan hits a boundary during the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Cricket Day 4 Photo gallery_Matt Henry
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: New Zealand's Matt Henry reacts after bowling a delivery to India's Sarfaraz Khan | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
New Zealand's Matt Henry reacts after bowling a delivery to India's Sarfaraz Khan during the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Cricket Day 4 Photo gallery_Rishabh Pant
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: India's Rishabh Pant bats during the day four of the first test | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
India's Rishabh Pant bats during the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Cricket Day 4 Photo gallery_Rishabh Pant
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: India's Rishabh Pant celebrates after scoring fifty runs | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
India's Rishabh Pant celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Cricket Day 4 Photo gallery_Sarfaraz Khan
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: India's Sarfaraz Khan celebrates after scoring a century | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
India's Sarfaraz Khan celebrates after scoring a century during the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Cricket Day 4 Photo gallery_Rain stops play
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: Groundsmen pull on the covers after rain stopped play on the day four | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Groundsmen pull on the covers after rain stopped play on the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Cricket Day 4 Photo gallery_Rain delays play
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: 4th Day | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
A member of the broadcast crew stands behind the boundary line after rain stopped play on the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Cricket Day 4 Photo gallery_Spidercam
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: Broadcast crew covers the Spidercam after rain stopped play | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
A member of the broadcast crew covers the Spidercam after rain stopped play on the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Cricket Day 4 Photo gallery_Rachin Ravindra
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of India's Rishabh Pant | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of India's Rishabh Pant during the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Cricket Day 4 Photo gallery_Glenn Philips
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: New Zealand's Glenn Philips reacts after India's Sarfaraz Khan played a shot on his delivery | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
New Zealand's Glenn Philips reacts after India's Sarfaraz Khan, right, played a shot on his delivery during the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

NZ vs IND
IND vs NZ Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Cricket Day 4 Photo gallery_Sarfaraz Khan
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: Sarfaraz Khan celebrates after scoring 150 runs | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
India's Sarfaraz Khan celebrates after scoring 150 runs during the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

IND vs NZ
NZ vs IND Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
India's Sarfaraz Khan, left, hugs batting partner Rishabh Pant after scoring 150 runs during the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Cricket Day 4 Photo gallery
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: New Zealand's William O'Rourke, right, celebrates after the dismissal of India's Rishabh Pant | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
New Zealand's William O'Rourke, right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's Rishabh Pant during the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Cricket Day 4 Photo gallery_William ORourke
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: New Zealand's William O'Rourke celebrates after the dismissal of India's Ravindra Jadeja | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
New Zealand's William O'Rourke, third right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's Ravindra Jadeja during the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

NZ vs IND, 1st Test
IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
India's Virat Kohli, third left, talks to his teammates after bad light stopped play on the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

