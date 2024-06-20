IND Vs AFG, Super 8, ICC T20 WC 2024, Match 43: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

Afghanistan’s aggressive opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz will be itching to go all guns blazing in the first six overs of the innings to help his side set a proper launchpad for the middle overs. However, he will be on the other side of one of the world’s best bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah to tackle. The 30-year-old with his brilliant variations will be eager to pick up quick wickets for the spinners to then take over and build pressure.