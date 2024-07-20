Cricket

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Vs Salem Spartans Live Streaming, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch ITT Vs SS Match

Here is the live streaming details of the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Vs Salem Spartans, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 match 20

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans at the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024.
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans at the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024. Photo: X | IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Salem Spartans, the two minnows of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 season will cross swords on July 21, Sunday at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli. (More Cricket News)

The IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are currently ninth in the points table with two points from four matches. They've suffered losses against Lyka Kovai Kings, Chepauk Super Gillies, and Dindigul Dragons on their way down. Their only win was against Saichem Madurai Panthers by 4 wickets. They need to bounce back stronger in their upcoming matches to stay in the race for the playoffs.

The Salem Spartans are currently at the bottom of the table with two points from five matches. They managed to win only one match against Dindigul Dragons by seven wickets but suffered defeats against Saichem Madurai Panthers, Nellai Royal Kings, Ba11sy Trichy, and Chepauk Super Gillies. Their hopes for making it to the playoffs are nearly dashed.

When is IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Vs Salem Spartans, TNPL 2024?

The IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Vs Salem Spartans, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 match will be held on July 21, Sunday at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli at 7:15 PM IST.

Where to watch IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Vs Salem Spartans, TNPL 2024?

The broadcast of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 games will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The matches will be live on Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 HD.

The live streaming of the TNPL 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

SKM Salem Spartans Squad: Abhishek S, M Ganesh Moorthi, Guru Sayee S, Jaganath Srinivas RS, Kavin R, Mohammed Adnan Khan, Sachin Rathi, Selva Kumaran N, Sunny Sandhu, Harish Kumar S, Vivek R, Kaushik Srinivas R, Robin Singh Bist, Shijit Chandran P, Vishal Vaidhya K, Poiyamozhi M, Rajan S, Yazh Arun Mozhi ME, Tharun Kumar, Sudhan Sanjeevi Kandepan

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Squad: Ajith Ram S, Anirudh Sita Ram, Buvaneshwaran P, Ganesh S, Karuppusamy A, Manikandan S, Mohammed Ali S, Radhakrishnan S, Tushar Raheja, Vijay Shankar, Sai Kishore R, Thangarasu Natarajan, Maan K Bafna, Anovankar, Ram Kumar, Jeevanantham, Amit Sathvik, Karthik Saran, Rohit R, Madhivanan M.

