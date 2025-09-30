Cricket

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour Ends In Colombo

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 trophy tour concluded in Colombo, wrapping up a multi-city journey across India and Sri Lanka that celebrated women’s cricket and inspired the next generation of players. The tour travelled through Mumbai, Indore, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam and concluded in Colombo, building excitement ahead of the 13th edition of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. It offered fans an opportunity to connect with the coveted silverware ahead of the highly anticipated global event, which gets underway on Tuesday (30 September) with a clash between India and Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.