Hyderabad Vs Andhra Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Group B Round 5: When, Where To Watch Domestic Cricket Match

Hyderabad will welcome neighbouring Andhra at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad for their Elite Group B, Round 5 fixture of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season from Wednesday, November 13 onwards. Watch the Indian domestic cricket match live on TV and online. (More Cricket News)
The home team drew its previous clash against Rajasthan in Jaipur, unable to get the first-innings lead in the process. Hyderabad scored 410 runs in the first innings and the visitors replied with a 425-run total. The hosts then declared at 279 for three, and hands were shook. Hyderabad are in sixth place in Group B after four matches with eight points.
As for Andhra, they played out a draw with Uttarakhand in their last encounter. The side currently sits in the bottom spot among the eight team in Group B, with one point.
Hyderabad Vs Andhra, Ranji Trophy Group B Round 5: Squads
Hyderabad: Tanmay Agarwal, Abhirath Reddy, Rohit Rayudu, Kodimela Himateja, Gahlaut Rahul Singh(c), Rahul Radesh(w), Ajay Dev Goud, Chama V Milind, Tanay Thyagarajan, Aniketh Reddy, Chinntla Rakshan Readdi, Kartikeya Kak, Dheeraj Goud, Saranu Nishanth.
Andhra: Abhishek Reddy, M Hemanth Reddy, Shaik Rasheed(c), Kirdant Karan Shinde, Srikar Bharat(w), Hanuma Vihari, Tripurana Vijay, KV Sasikanth, Satyanarayana Raju, Lalith Mohan, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Ricky Bhui, Ashwin Hebbar, Manish Golamaru, Nitish Reddy, Mamidi Vamsi Krishna, Maheep Kumar.
Hyderabad Vs Andhra, Ranji Trophy Group B Round 5: Live Streaming, Telecast Details
When and where will the Hyderabad vs Andhra, Ranji Trophy match be played?
The Hyderabad vs Andhra Ranji Trophy match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad between Wednesday, November 13, 2024 (starting at 9:30 AM IST on every day) and Saturday, November 16.
Where will the Hyderabad vs Andhra, Ranji Trophy match be telecast and live streamed?
Selected matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season will be available to stream live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. On TV, the Sports 18 network channels will broadcast the matches.