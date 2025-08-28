Hubli Tigers Vs Mangalore Dragons, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Final: HUB Put Up 154 Runs After Batting First

Hubli Tigers Vs Mangalore Dragons Live Score, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Final: Hubli Tigers 154/8 (20)
Hubli Tigers finished their innings at 154/8 in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 final at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground. Their batting never really took off despite some handy contributions, especially from Krishnan Shrijith, who scored a half century. The Dragons’ bowlers kept striking at regular intervals to stem the flow of runs. Now, the pressure shifts to Mangalore Dragons, who need 155 to lift the trophy in what promises to be a tense run chase.
Hubli Tigers Vs Mangalore Dragons Live Score, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Final: Hubli Tigers 134/6 (18)
Krishnan Shrijith completed his well-deserved half-century with a four during the 18th over. It took him 42 balls to reach the milestone. However, it was more than that because his knock kept the Hubli Tigers alive.
Hubli Tigers Vs Mangalore Dragons Live Score, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Final: Hubli Tigers 126/6 (17)
While Krishnan Shrijith is keeping the one end safe, the other batters kept losing their wickets from other end. Shrijith is nearing his half cenutry and is playing on 46 runs.
Hubli Tigers Vs Mangalore Dragons Live Score, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Final: Hubli Tigers 105/4 (15)
After losing three wickets on 62 runs, Krishnan Shrijith and Ritesh Bhatkal tried to steady the ship, but once again, it was another spinner who broke the partnership and this time it was the leggie, Sachin Shinde, who dismissed Bhatkal on 13 runs.
Off-Spinner Macneil Hadley Noronha troubles Hubli Tigers' top-order: Hubli Tigers 72/3 (10)
After a decent start from skipper Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Taha, Mangalore Dragons put pressure on the Tigers through their spin attack. Macneil Hadley Noronha broke the back of Hubli's top order and picked up two wickets while conceding 25 runs in his four overs.
Hubli Tigers Vs Mangalore Dragons Toss Update
Hubli Tigers' skipper Devdutt Padikkal won the toss and elected to bat first. The decision can backfire because there are high chances of dew in the second innings, which can make it difficult for the bowlers to get a good grip of the ball.