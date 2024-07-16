Health Ministry Asks BCCI To Drop Tobacco Hoardings Displaying In Stadiums: Report

The Indian government has reportedly requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to remove all the advertisement hoardings displaying tobacco brands including surrogate ads by gutka companies and the ones that are promoted by Bollywood actors and ex-cricketers. (More Cricket News)
Surrogate ads are made by gutka brands wherein they have former cricketers promoting the brand in the form of 'elaichi' mouth fresheners.
As per a report in the Live Mint, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) that falls under the Indian health ministry, has requested the BCCI to stop surrogate advertising of tobacco products.
“Cricket matches widely popular among young population. There have been multiple instances wherein surrogate smokeless tobacco ads are being displayed during cricket matches and celebrity endorsement happening. This tends to indirectly attract the youths. The health ministry’s DGHS may communicate to the BCCI urging them to stop showing tobacco related ads in any form,” an official told Live Mint.
This comes after the Arun Jaitley Stadium carrying hoardings of tobacco advertisements and became a common sight during the India's home matches.
As per a report in the World Health Organization (WHO), tobacco causes 1.35 million deaths every year.