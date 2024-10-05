The grand finale of Caribbean Premier League 2024 pits Guyana Amazon Warriors against St Lucia Kings at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Monday (October 7, 2024) as per India time. Watch the T20 cricket match live on TV and online. (More Cricket News)
The two teams got to the summit clash in contrasting fashion, after meeting in Qualifier 1. While the Kings won that match to advance straight to the final, the Warriors had to beat Barbados Royals in Qualifier 2 to seal a berth in the title round.
The Warriors had finished on top of the table in the league phase, accumulating 14 points from 10 games with a net run rate of 0.799. The Kings too had 14 points but finished second by virtue of a lower NRR (0.673).
Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs St Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League 2024 Final: Live Streaming Details
When will the Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League 2024 final be played?
The Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League 2024 final will be played on Monday, October 7 at 4:30am India time at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.
Where will the Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League 2024 final be telecast and live streamed?
The Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League 2024 final will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. It will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.
Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs St Lucia Kings: Squads
Guyana Amazon Warriors: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Moeen Ali, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Imran Tahir(c), Ronaldo Alimohamed, Azam Khan, Matthew Nandu, Kevlon Anderson, Kevin Sinclair, Tim Robinson, Junior Sinclair.
St Lucia Kings: Faf du Plessis(c), Johnson Charles, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Aaron Jones, Tim Seifert(w), David Wiese, Sadrack Descarte, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Khary Pierre, Matthew Forde, McKenny Clarke, Johann Jeremiah, Mikkel Govia, Khari Campbell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa.