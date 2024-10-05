Cricket

Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs St Lucia Kings Final Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League: When, Where To Watch

While the St Lucia Kings won Qualifier 1 to advance to the final, the Guyana Amazon Warriors had to beat Barbados Royals in Qualifier 2 to seal a berth. Here is all you need to know about the Caribbean Premier League 2024, T20 cricket match

St-Lucia-Kings-Guyana-Amazon-Warriors-qualifier-1-Caribbean-Premier-League-2024
St Lucia Kings beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by 15 runs (DLS method) in Qualifier 1 of Caribbean Premier League 2024. Photo: X/CPL T20
info_icon

The grand finale of Caribbean Premier League 2024 pits Guyana Amazon Warriors against St Lucia Kings at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Monday (October 7, 2024) as per India time. Watch the T20 cricket match live on TV and online. (More Cricket News)

The two teams got to the summit clash in contrasting fashion, after meeting in Qualifier 1. While the Kings won that match to advance straight to the final, the Warriors had to beat Barbados Royals in Qualifier 2 to seal a berth in the title round.

The Warriors had finished on top of the table in the league phase, accumulating 14 points from 10 games with a net run rate of 0.799. The Kings too had 14 points but finished second by virtue of a lower NRR (0.673).

Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs St Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League 2024 Final: Live Streaming Details

When will the Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League 2024 final be played?

The Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League 2024 final will be played on Monday, October 7 at 4:30am India time at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Where will the Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League 2024 final be telecast and live streamed?

The Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League 2024 final will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. It will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs St Lucia Kings: Squads

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Moeen Ali, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Imran Tahir(c), Ronaldo Alimohamed, Azam Khan, Matthew Nandu, Kevlon Anderson, Kevin Sinclair, Tim Robinson, Junior Sinclair.

St Lucia Kings: Faf du Plessis(c), Johnson Charles, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Aaron Jones, Tim Seifert(w), David Wiese, Sadrack Descarte, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Khary Pierre, Matthew Forde, McKenny Clarke, Johann Jeremiah, Mikkel Govia, Khari Campbell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: AUS-W Need 53 Runs In 80 Balls To Win
  2. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs St Lucia Kings Final Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League: When, Where To Watch
  3. Ireland Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE Vs SA Match On TV And Online
  4. Irani Cup 2024-25: Mumbai End 27-Year Wait, Seal 15th Title In Lucknow
  5. Australia Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup: SL-W Bat First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Jamshedpur FC Vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Rei Tachikawa's Goal Puts The Red Miners In Lead At Half Time
  2. Jonas Eidevall Slams 'Amateurish' Women's Super League After Arsenal Fixture Congestion
  3. Premier League Rejects Manchester City's Request To Delay 2025-26 Season Start
  4. Luis Suarez Believes Bielsa Has 'Divided' Uruguay National Side With Tactics And Approach
  5. Paul Pogba's Four-Year Doping Ban Reduced To 18 Months After CAS Appeal
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Reaches 250 Career Wins After Seeing Off Taro Daniel In Shanghai Opener
  2. Carlos Alcaraz Beats Home Favourite Shang Juncheng In Shanghai Opener
  3. Iga Swiatek Confirms Split With Coach Tomasz Wiktorowski And Wuhan Open Withdrawal
  4. World Tennis League 2024: Star-Studded Lineup Unveiled For Season 3 In Abu Dhabi
  5. Daniil Medvedev Beats Thiago Seyboth, Rallies To Straight Sets Win In Shanghai Opener
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  3. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  4. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  5. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Assembly Elections Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: Projections For Haryana And Jammu & Kashmir Polls After 6 PM Today
  2. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 61% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'
  3. Day In Pics: October 05, 2024
  4. Amid RG Kar Row, Fresh Protest Erupt Against Rape-Murder Of Minor Girl In West Bengal, BJP Slams State Govt
  5. How BJP’s Muslim Candidates In Haryana Hope To Shift The Vote Base
Entertainment News
  1. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  2. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  3. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  4. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  5. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
US News
  1. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  2. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  5. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
World News
  1. In Pictures: Heavy Flood Wreaks Havoc On Bosnia; Houses, Vehicles Submerged
  2. Haiti: At Least 70 Killed, 3000 Displaced In Brutal Gang Attack
  3. Major Amazon Tiver Tributary Drops To Lowest Level Due To Drought In Over 122 Years
  4. 'That’s The Thing You Want To Hit': Trump Urges Israel To Hit Iran's Nuclear Sites Amid Rising Middle East Tensions
  5. Middle East Tensions: Israel Strikes Beirut And Gaza, Lebanon-Syria Border Closed, US Military Strikes Houthis
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For October 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Haryana Assembly Election: Young Voters Could Play Decisive Role
  3. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. South Korea Vs Philippines Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: PHI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. Failed Alliance Saves Congress From Harakiri In Haryana
  7. Haryana Assembly Election: Women, A Conspicuous Absence In Mewat’s Electoral Pitches
  8. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 61% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'