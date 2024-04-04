GT Vs PBKS, IPL 2024, Match 17 Live Updates: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill Get Action Underway In Ahmedabad

Action Gets Underway
GT openers are at the crease as the action gets underway in Ahmedabad.
Impact Subs
Punjab Kings Subs: Tanay Thyagarajan, Nathan Ellis, Asutosh Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Vidwath Kaverappa
Gujarat Titans Subs: BR Sharath, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier, Abhinav Manohar, Manav Suthar
Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande.
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma(w), Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.
Shubman Gill | GT Captain
"It looks like an even wicket. In the first year we played them, we played them twice. We have started off prretty well, games on the road are important. Last year, we played away from home. Miller missed out and is replaced by Kane Williamson."
Toss Update
PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan has won the toss and elected to bowl first. Speaking at the toss, he said, "We are gonna bowl first, I feel it's a good wicket and it will stay the same, we will prefer chasing. I don't think every game is gonna be like that, we will score runs. I think we are playing decent cricket, it's early days in the tournament, we are going to play better. Livi goes out and Sikandar Raza comes into the side."
GT Vs PBKS Pitch Report
"We are the centre pitch. 63m square boundaries, 70m straight hit," reveal WV Raman. Simon Katich talks about the surface. "We are Pitch No. 6. We were here 4 times last season and in those 4 matches three of them were won by the chasing team. So I expect that to come into play tonight at the toss. This pitch has black and red soil, a mixture of both. It's rock hard and has 3mm of grass on it so I expect to have good pace and bounce so I expect plenty of runs tonight. GT have 8 out of 12 games here," says Katich.
GT Vs PBKS Pitch Update
With a flat deck welcoming both teams, the toss may or may not be a crucial factor in this tie. What could be crucial is the dew, and if the captain wins the toss, he might opt to bat.
Squads
Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh.
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Sushant Mishra.
Gujarat Titans Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2024 Live Blog
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 17 of the IPL 2024 between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The 2022 champions are up against perennial underachievers Punjab Kings led by the veteran Shikhar Dhawan. GT have won two out of two at their home turf as they look for a hat-trick of wins against PBKS, who have had an up and down season so far. For all the live scores and updates of GT vs PBKS, IPL 2024, match 17, you can get it right here. (Scorecard | Full Coverage)