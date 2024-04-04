Cricket

GT Vs PBKS, IPL 2024, Match 17 Live Updates: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill Get Action Underway In Ahmedabad

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 17 of the IPL 2024 between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The 2022 champions are up against perennial underachievers Punjab Kings led by the veteran Shikhar Dhawan. GT have won two out of two at their home turf as they look for a hat-trick of wins against PBKS, who have had an up and down season so far. For all the live scores and updates of GT vs PBKS, IPL 2024, match 17, you can get it right here