Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

It's the Master Vs the Apprentice as Hardik Pandya goes head-to-head against his former team Gujarat Titans's skipper Shubman Gill in this IPL 2024 clash in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Here are the three key player battles to watch out for between GT Vs MI

Outlook Sports Desk
23 March 2024
Hardik Pandya hugs Shubman Gill at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Photo: X/mufaddal_vohra
Hardik Pandya comes back to his old hunting ground as his Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday, March 24, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It will be for the first time that Hardik returns to his former home for two seasons before a sensational move to MI last year before the auction. (Streaming | Preview | Cricket News)

What's more, it will be for the first time that Hardik will lead the MI franchise with Rohit Sharma taking the role of an opening batter.

GT, who have made some smart buys in the auction, will look to start off with a win under Gill's leadership. The young skipper was the winner of the Orange Cap in last season's IPL.

Mumbai Indians captain in the pre-tournament camp ahead of IPL 2024. - (Photo : Mumbai Indians)
Here are the three key battles to look forward to between GT vs MI encounter -

1)Shubman Gill vs Hardik Pandya

Shubman Gill will be leading the GT franchise for the first time in his career and it won't be an easy task for the youngster. Boasting some top international names in the squad, Gill's task will be cut out as he looks to take inspiration from his former skipper and the new MI captain Hardik Pandya. The 24-year-old Gill will have to be smart with his field placements and bowling changes as he looks to outwit his predecessor. For Mumbai Indians, the five-time champions will look to start off with a win and especially Hardik, who knows a thing or two about the franchise. With the all-rounder's expertise, it will be a tantalizing match-up between these captains at Ahmedabad on Sunday.

2) Joshua Little vs Rohit Sharma

Irishman Joshua Little has played over 10 matches in the IPL so far but has been immaculate with his line and lengths. Despite seven wickets to his name, Little will be looking to impress and make the ball talk when he comes up against the formidable MI unit. However, the former skipper Rohit Sharma won't be in forgiving mood. The Indian skipper, who has been relieved of his captaincy duties, will look to start off in his usual blistering manner. The 24-year-old Irishman's ability to swing the ball is top-notch but the Hitman could look to thwart away the threat posed.

3) David Miller vs Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa's finest David Miller packs quite a punch, especially when called upon in the middle and final overs. Miller will look to attack right from the word go against the MI bowlers especially Jasprit Bumrah. The Indian pacer will look to make inroads against GT but Miller's prescence could mean change in plans. Gujarat are most threatening when Miller gets going but Bumrah will look to spoil the party when these two clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans (GT) Full Squad -

Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier.

Mumbai Indians (MI) Full Squad -

Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Kwena Maphaka.

