Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

Shubman Gill will be leading the GT franchise for the first time in his career and it won't be an easy task for the youngster. Boasting some top international names in the squad, Gill's task will be cut out as he looks to take inspiration from his former skipper and the new MI captain Hardik Pandya. The 24-year-old Gill will have to be smart with his field placements and bowling changes as he looks to outwit his predecessor. For Mumbai Indians, the five-time champions will look to start off with a win and especially Hardik, who knows a thing or two about the franchise. With the all-rounder's expertise, it will be a tantalizing match-up between these captains at Ahmedabad on Sunday.