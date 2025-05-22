Gujarat Titans Vs Lucknow Super Giants Highlights, IPL 2025: LSG Shock GT By 33 Runs

Gujarat Titans' Jos Butler bats during their Indian Premier League 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Photo: AP

You are reading the highlights of the GT vs LSG clash at IPL 2025. Mitchell Marsh scored his maiden IPL century and that just set up the game in LSG's favour. Pooran fired a quick fifty and LSG put up a massive 233/2 in 20 overs. GT's famed top three got starts but none of them could score big tonight and that just helped LSG take the game away. Shahrukh Khan scored a good fifty but that was not enough. William O'Rourke turned the game with two wickets and four runs in the 17th over and that just led to a colappse and GT were stopped at 202/9.

22 May 2025, 06:14:50 pm IST Gujarat Titans Vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2025 Good evening readers. Welcome to the live coverage of the 64th match of Indian Premier League 2025 where table-toppers Gujarat Titans take on Lucknow Super Giants.

22 May 2025, 06:30:05 pm IST Gujarat Titans Vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2025 Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dasun Shanaka, Gerald Coetzee, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, William ORourke, David Miller, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Prince Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Arshin Kulkarni

22 May 2025, 06:40:44 pm IST Gujarat Titans Vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2025 The Titans are at the top of the table with nine wins and three losses while LSG are already eliminated. However, the Rishabh Pant-led side can still make things difficult for the table-toppers by denying them a top two spot. A loss today will put GT's top two aspirations at the mercy of RCB and PBKS and a win will keep them ahead in the race for top two. Stay with us for our coverage of this important match.

22 May 2025, 07:07:25 pm IST Gujarat Titans Vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2025 Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 64th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

22 May 2025, 07:22:17 pm IST Gujarat Titans Vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2025 Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, William ORourke Lucknow Super Giants Impact Subs - Akash Singh, M Siddharth, Ravi Bishnoi, David Miller, Arshin Kulkarni Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna Gujarat Titans Impact Subs - Sai Sudharsan, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Dasun Shanaka.

22 May 2025, 07:33:44 pm IST Gujarat Titans Vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2025 All set to go then. LSG openers are out in the middle. Marsh and Markram are out to open while Siraj gets the new ball.

22 May 2025, 07:52:43 pm IST Gujarat Titans Vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2025 LSG 26/0 (3) The openers have started well but so has Siraj. He has given just 12 runs off his two overs. But Markram and Marsh have looked decent so far. Can they get a move on? Rabada comes into the attack now.

22 May 2025, 08:09:53 pm IST Gujarat Titans Vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2025 LSG 53/0 (6) LSG have another good start and Marsh and Markram are once again leading the way. Rabada has gone for 22 in two overs while Siraj has just given 17 off his three overs.

22 May 2025, 08:27:22 pm IST Gujarat Titans Vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2025 LSG 83/0 (9) The partnership keeps getting bigger. Marsh is now on 45, closing in on another fifty while his partner Markram 35. The Titans are in a desperate need of a wicket. Who will bring it? R Sai Kishore perhaps.

22 May 2025, 08:42:40 pm IST Gujarat Titans Vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2025 LSG 132/1 (12) Rashid Khan taken for 25 runs in an over by Mitchell Marsh. Some brilliant hitting from the Bison. Absolute mayhem in Ahmedabad right now. Marsh moves to 84 and now aims towards a century. Nicholas Pooran has already hit a six off the first ball. So GT could be in for some tough test here.

22 May 2025, 08:47:41 pm IST Gujarat Titans Vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2025 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙜 onto his 6️⃣th fifty of the season 🏃‍



Another solid foundation laid by Mitchell Marsh 🤷‍



Updates ▶ https://t.co/NwAHcYJT2n #TATAIPL | #GTvLSG pic.twitter.com/uisOnC4R4O — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 22, 2025

22 May 2025, 08:59:25 pm IST Gujarat Titans Vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2025 LSG 160/1 (15) Runs just keep coming. Pooran joins the act now. He smashes R Sai Kishore for a six and a four and GT leak 13 from the 15th over. LSG look set for a big finish now. 30 balls left and nine wickets in hand. They will be eyeing 220 at least.

22 May 2025, 09:23:13 pm IST Gujarat Titans Vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2025 LSG 212/2 (18.1) Finally the wicket comes and it is the centurion Mitchell Marsh who has mistimed the very first ball of the penultimate over. Caught at deep covers and Marsh walks back for 117 of 64. Ahmedabad crows stands up and appreciates. What an innings. Marsh will remember that for a long time.

22 May 2025, 09:36:07 pm IST Gujarat Titans Vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2025 LSG 235/2 (20) 75 runs of the final five overs and it is a massive score that the Super Giants have posted tonight. GT, the best bowling attack of the season, have been taken for 235 and there was one man who led the charget: Mitchell Marsh. A 56-ball ton for the Australian and he just tore apart the bowling attack of GT. Nicholas Pooran too fired 56 off just 27 balls and thankfully for LSG, their captain Rishabh Pant too hit a couple of sixes towards the end in his six-ball 16.

22 May 2025, 10:02:12 pm IST Gujarat Titans Vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2025 Gujarat Titans need 236 to win in 20 overs!

22 May 2025, 10:03:32 pm IST Gujarat Titans Vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2025 GT 33/0 (3) Same story folding out once again as the Titans begin their chase. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have already added 33 in first three overs. Both batters doing the same thing again. Not taking much risk but scoring at a high rate.

22 May 2025, 10:21:13 pm IST Gujarat Titans Vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2025 GT 67/1 (6) The opening partnership is broken but out comes Jos Buttler and he takes the game on right from his first ball. Even though Sai Si=udharsan has gone, GT have scored enough in the powerplay thanks to Buttler who smashed Avesh Khan for 20 runs off the last four balls of the sixth over.

22 May 2025, 10:57:15 pm IST Gujarat Titans Vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2025 GT 122/3 (12) Live by the sword, die by it. Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler entertain the home crowd and raise visions of a thrilling chase, but both depart in quick succession to leave their side vulnerable. Sherfane Rutherford and Shahrukh Khan are now in the middle, and the asking rate is over 14 RPO. Perhaps still doable, but the task is that much more daunting now.

22 May 2025, 11:21:54 pm IST Gujarat Titans Vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2025 GT 182/3 (16) Shahrukh Khan and Sherfane Rutherford are changing the game here for the Titans. Just 54 needed now from 24 and LSG bowling will now be under some serious, serious pressure. Things looking tight for LSG at the moment thanks to this Shahrukh, Sherfane show.

22 May 2025, 11:34:38 pm IST Gujarat Titans Vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2025 GT 193/6 (18) Last two overs have turned the tide completely. O'Rourke got rid of Rutherford and Tewatia in the 17th over and gave away just four runs. Shahbaz Ahmad followed it with another good over to concede just seven and now the equation has moved up to 43 from 12 balls.

22 May 2025, 11:47:59 pm IST Gujarat Titans Vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2025 Lucknow Super Giants beat Gujarat Titans 33 runs!

22 May 2025, 11:47:59 pm IST Gujarat Titans Vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2025 Brilliant finish to the game for LSG. Last four overs go for just 20 runs and GT lose just their entire middle and lower order. LSG now also complete a double over GT this season. Sounds strange but is true.

22 May 2025, 11:56:05 pm IST Gujarat Titans Vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2025 This loss leaves GT at 18 points from 13 matches, one more than both RCB and PBKS. However, RCB and PBKS are yet to play their 13th match and that puts GT's top two plans in danger. If RCB and PBKS win their remaining games, GT will miss the top two. LSG are anyway out but they will take a lot of positives from this game.