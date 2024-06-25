Cricket

Frank Duckworth: DLS Method's Co-Inventor Passes Away Aged 84

One of the inventors of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method to regulate play and determine results when play gets affected due to rain in cricket games has passed away at the age of 84, on Tuesday, June 25

File
Photo for representative purpose only. Photo: File
info_icon

The DLS method was formulated by English statisticians Duckworth and Tony Lewis, first came into action in 1997 and was formally adopted by the International Cricket Council in 2001. 

After the retirement of the English statisticians, alterations to the system was made by Australian statistician Steven Stern. 

The two statisticians from England were awarded MBEs in June 2010. The DL method replaced  the rain-rule that was formerly used to compute targets in games that were interrupted due to rain, and the most talked about 1992 ODI World Cup semi-final between England and South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. 


“I'm sad to report that Frank Duckworth MBE, co-creator of the Duckworth-Lewis method for adjusting targets in rain-affected cricket matches, passed away last Friday.  His method was used just yesterday in the rain-affected World Cup match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh. RIP,” Rob Eastway, an English author wrote on his social media platform X.

