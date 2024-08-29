Cricket

England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Toss Update: Dhananjaya De Silva & Co Field First At Lord's - Check Playing XIs

Sri Lanka skipper Dhananjaya de Silva won the toss and has inserted England to have a bat at the iconic Lord's cricket ground

England and Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3_Sri Lankas Prabath Jayasuriya
England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, 3rd Day: Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya appeals for a wicket | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
Sri Lanka skipper Dhananjaya de Silva won the toss and has inserted England to have a bat at the iconic Lord's cricket ground. (More Cricket News)

Explaining why he chose to field, Silva said: "Going to bowl first. There's always swing in the first hour. He's been in good form in white ball cricket (Nissanka). Need to execute better than Manchester."

His opposing number Pope said: "We were going to have a bat. When you get to Lord's, you look up and then you look down, that's what they say. He's buzzing to put the white shirt back on, especially at the home of cricket (Stone)."

England XI: Ben Duckett, Daniel Lawrence, Ollie Pope(c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Shoaib Bashir

Sri Lanka XI: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake

