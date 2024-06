Cricket

England Trump Namibia By 41 Runs In T20 World Cup, Keep Super 8 Hopes Alive - In Pics

England did what they needed to, defeating Namibia by 41 runs (DLS method) on Sunday (June 16) to keep their Super Eight hopes alive at ICC T20 World Cup 2024. In a rain-marred game that began after a three-hour delay and was eventually truncated to 10 overs a side, Jos Buttler's men put 122 runs on the board. Harry Brook top-scored with an unbeaten 20-ball 47. In reply, Namibia could only muster 84 runs (adjusted target of 126 runs) as the English bowlers kept things tight in Antigua. England will now have to hope for arch-rivals Australia to beat Scotland, so as to qualify for the next stage of the competition.