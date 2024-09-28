Cricket

ENG Vs AUS: Hosts Level Series With 186-Run Win At Lord's - In Pics

Australia endured another uncomfortable experience at the home of cricket. Playing at Lord’s for the first time since a heated Ashes test last year when they were accused in crowd chants of cheating, the Australians were steamrollered in a 186-run loss to England in the fourth match of their ODI series on Friday. The series is tied at 2-2 heading into the decider in Bristol on Sunday. In a match reduced to 39 overs per side because of wet weather, England powered to 312-5 thanks to 87 from stand-in captain Harry Brook and an unbeaten 62 from Liam Livingstone, who hit 28 runs off the final over by Mitchell Starc. Australia was bowled out for 126 in 24.4 overs, losing its 10 wickets for 58 runs having been 68-0 early in its chase. Australia’s cricket team — the world champion in the 50-over format — rarely gets beaten as heavily as this.

England vs Australia, 4th ODI: England's Jofra Archer, second left, celebrates the wicket of Australia's Glenn Maxwell | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

England's Jofra Archer, second left, celebrates the wicket of Australia's Glenn Maxwell during the fourth One Day International match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.

2/10
England vs Australia, 4th ODI: Englands Jofra Archer celebrates the wicket of Australias Mitchell Marsh
England vs Australia, 4th ODI: England's Jofra Archer celebrates the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Marsh | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

England's Jofra Archer celebrates the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Marsh during the fourth One Day International match between England and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.

3/10
England vs Australia, 4th ODI: Englands Matthew Potts celebrates the wicket of Australias Steve Smith
England vs Australia, 4th ODI: England's Matthew Potts celebrates the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

England's Matthew Potts celebrates the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith during the fourth One Day International match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.

4/10
England vs Australia, 4th ODI: Australias Mitchell Marsh batting
England vs Australia, 4th ODI: Australia's Mitchell Marsh batting | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Australia's Mitchell Marsh batting during the fourth One Day International match between England and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.

5/10
England vs Australia, 4th ODI: Englands Jamie Smith plays a shot
England vs Australia, 4th ODI: England's Jamie Smith plays a shot | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

England's Jamie Smith batting during the fourth One Day International match between England and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.

6/10
England vs Australia, 4th ODI: Englands Harry Brook celebrates 50 runs
England vs Australia, 4th ODI: England's Harry Brook celebrates 50 runs | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

England's Harry Brook celebrates 50 runs during the fourth One Day International match between England and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.

7/10
England vs Australia, 4th ODI: Englands Harry Brook plays a shot
England vs Australia, 4th ODI: England's Harry Brook plays a shot | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

England's Harry Brook bats during the fourth One Day International match between England and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.

8/10
England vs Australia, 4th ODI: Australias Mitchell Marsh, center, celebrates the wicket of Englands Will Jacks
England vs Australia, 4th ODI: Australia's Mitchell Marsh, center, celebrates the wicket of England's Will Jacks | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Australia's Mitchell Marsh, center, celebrates the wicket of England's Will Jacks with teammates during the fourth One Day International match between England and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.

9/10
England vs Australia, 4th ODI: Englands Ben Duckett plays a shot
England vs Australia, 4th ODI: England's Ben Duckett plays a shot | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

England's Ben Duckett bats during the fourth One Day International match between England and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.

10/10
England vs Australia, 4th ODI: Englands Phil Salt plays a shot
England vs Australia, 4th ODI: England's Phil Salt plays a shot | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

England's Phil Salt bats during the fourth One Day International match between England and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.

