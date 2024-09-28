England's Jofra Archer, second left, celebrates the wicket of Australia's Glenn Maxwell during the fourth One Day International match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.
England's Jofra Archer celebrates the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Marsh during the fourth One Day International match between England and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.
England's Matthew Potts celebrates the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith during the fourth One Day International match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.
Australia's Mitchell Marsh batting during the fourth One Day International match between England and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.
England's Jamie Smith batting during the fourth One Day International match between England and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.
England's Harry Brook celebrates 50 runs during the fourth One Day International match between England and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.
England's Harry Brook bats during the fourth One Day International match between England and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.
Australia's Mitchell Marsh, center, celebrates the wicket of England's Will Jacks with teammates during the fourth One Day International match between England and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.
England's Ben Duckett bats during the fourth One Day International match between England and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.
England's Phil Salt bats during the fourth One Day International match between England and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.