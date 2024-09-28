Cricket

ENG Vs AUS: Hosts Level Series With 186-Run Win At Lord's - In Pics

Australia endured another uncomfortable experience at the home of cricket. Playing at Lord’s for the first time since a heated Ashes test last year when they were accused in crowd chants of cheating, the Australians were steamrollered in a 186-run loss to England in the fourth match of their ODI series on Friday. The series is tied at 2-2 heading into the decider in Bristol on Sunday. In a match reduced to 39 overs per side because of wet weather, England powered to 312-5 thanks to 87 from stand-in captain Harry Brook and an unbeaten 62 from Liam Livingstone, who hit 28 runs off the final over by Mitchell Starc. Australia was bowled out for 126 in 24.4 overs, losing its 10 wickets for 58 runs having been 68-0 early in its chase. Australia’s cricket team — the world champion in the 50-over format — rarely gets beaten as heavily as this.