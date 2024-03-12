England players during a practice session on the eve of their fifth Test match against India at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala, March 6, 2024. The Dhauladhar range of the Himalayas is seen behind. Photo: AP

England players during a practice session on the eve of their fifth Test match against India at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala, March 6, 2024. The Dhauladhar range of the Himalayas is seen behind. Photo: AP