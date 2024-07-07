Cricket

England Women Beat New Zealand By 59 Runs In 1st T20I - In Pics

Picking things up from where they left them in the ODI series, the England women's cricket team trounced New Zealand by 59 runs in the first T20I of their five-match series in Southampton on Saturday (July 6). Danni Wyatt (76 from 51) and Nat-Sciver Brunt (47 from 23) powered the hosts to a 197-run total, and a three-wicket haul from Sarah Glenn helped the English team limit the Kiwis to 138 runs and take a 1-0 lead.

ENG-W vs NZ-W Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

England Women's players celebrate after taking the wicket of New Zealand Women's Amelia Kerr during the first T20 International between England and New Zealand at Utilita Bowl, Southampton, England.

1/5
NZ-W vs ENG-W
NZ-W vs ENG-W Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

England Women's Heather Knight and New Zealand Women's Izzy Gaze during the first T20 International between England and New Zealand at Utilita Bowl, Southampton, England.

2/5
England Women vs New Zealand Women
England Women vs New Zealand Women Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

New Zealand Women's players celebrate after taking the wicket of England Women's Natalie Sciver-Brunt during the first T20 International between England and New Zealand at Utilita Bowl, Southampton, England.

3/5
New Zealand Women vs England Women
New Zealand Women vs England Women Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

England Women's Danni Wyatt and New Zealand Women's Izzy Gaze during the first T20 International between England and New Zealand at Utilita Bowl, Southampton, England.

4/5
Britain Cricket Women T20
Britain Cricket Women T20 Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

Britain Cricket Women T20England Women's Natalie Sciver-Brunt, right, and New Zealand Women's Izzy Gaze in action during the first T20 International between England and New Zealand at Utilita Bowl, Southampton, England.

5/5
Cricket Women T20
Cricket Women T20 Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

England Women's Danni Wyatt, left, is congratulated by Natalie Sciver-Brunt after reaching her half century during the first T20 International between England and New Zealand at Utilita Bowl, Southampton, England.

