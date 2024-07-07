Cricket

England Women Beat New Zealand By 59 Runs In 1st T20I - In Pics

Picking things up from where they left them in the ODI series, the England women's cricket team trounced New Zealand by 59 runs in the first T20I of their five-match series in Southampton on Saturday (July 6). Danni Wyatt (76 from 51) and Nat-Sciver Brunt (47 from 23) powered the hosts to a 197-run total, and a three-wicket haul from Sarah Glenn helped the English team limit the Kiwis to 138 runs and take a 1-0 lead.