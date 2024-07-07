England Women's players celebrate after taking the wicket of New Zealand Women's Amelia Kerr during the first T20 International between England and New Zealand at Utilita Bowl, Southampton, England.
England Women's Heather Knight and New Zealand Women's Izzy Gaze during the first T20 International between England and New Zealand at Utilita Bowl, Southampton, England.
New Zealand Women's players celebrate after taking the wicket of England Women's Natalie Sciver-Brunt during the first T20 International between England and New Zealand at Utilita Bowl, Southampton, England.
England Women's Danni Wyatt and New Zealand Women's Izzy Gaze during the first T20 International between England and New Zealand at Utilita Bowl, Southampton, England.
Britain Cricket Women T20England Women's Natalie Sciver-Brunt, right, and New Zealand Women's Izzy Gaze in action during the first T20 International between England and New Zealand at Utilita Bowl, Southampton, England.
England Women's Danni Wyatt, left, is congratulated by Natalie Sciver-Brunt after reaching her half century during the first T20 International between England and New Zealand at Utilita Bowl, Southampton, England.