Cricket

ENG-W Vs BAN-W, Women's T20 World Cup: England Begin On Winning Note - In Pics

England began their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on winning note defeating Bangladesh by 21 runs on Saturday. Bangladeshi bowlers bowled brilliantly to restrict England to 118 for seven. Four English spinners then combined to apply a choke on Bangladesh batters. England's spinners never let Bangladesh break free and ultimately restricted them to 97 for seven. Daniel Wyatt-Hodge, England's top scorer with 41, was given the Player Of The Match award.

Women's T20 World Cup: ENG Women vs BAN Women Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Bangladesh's Sobhana Mostary, right, sits on the pitch as she reacts after losing her wicket during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and Bangladesh at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Bangladesh's Sobhana Mostary plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and Bangladesh at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

England's wicketkeeper Amy Jones runs out Bangladesh's captain Nigar Sultana during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and Bangladesh at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Bangladesh's captain Nigar Sultana bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and Bangladesh at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

England's Linsey Smith bowls during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and Bangladesh at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Bangladesh's Nahida Akter celebrates the wicket of England's Danielle Gibson during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and Bangladesh at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

England's Maia Bouchier bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and Bangladesh at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

England's Danni Wyatt bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and Bangladesh at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

