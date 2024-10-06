Cricket

ENG-W Vs BAN-W, Women's T20 World Cup: England Begin On Winning Note - In Pics

England began their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on winning note defeating Bangladesh by 21 runs on Saturday. Bangladeshi bowlers bowled brilliantly to restrict England to 118 for seven. Four English spinners then combined to apply a choke on Bangladesh batters. England's spinners never let Bangladesh break free and ultimately restricted them to 97 for seven. Daniel Wyatt-Hodge, England's top scorer with 41, was given the Player Of The Match award.