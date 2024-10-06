ENG-W Vs BAN-W, Women's T20 World Cup: England Begin On Winning Note - In Pics

Bangladesh's Sobhana Mostary, right, sits on the pitch as she reacts after losing her wicket during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and Bangladesh at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Bangladesh's Sobhana Mostary plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and Bangladesh at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
England's wicketkeeper Amy Jones runs out Bangladesh's captain Nigar Sultana during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and Bangladesh at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Bangladesh's captain Nigar Sultana bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and Bangladesh at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
England's Linsey Smith bowls during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and Bangladesh at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Bangladesh's Nahida Akter celebrates the wicket of England's Danielle Gibson during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and Bangladesh at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
England's Maia Bouchier bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and Bangladesh at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
England's Danni Wyatt bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and Bangladesh at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.