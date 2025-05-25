Cricket

ENG Vs ZIM One-Off Test Match Day 3: Shoaib Bashir Shines In England's Big Win Over Zimbabwe

Shoaib Bashir starred as England secured a dominant innings-and-45-run win over Zimbabwe in a four-day Test match at Trent Bridge. Bashir claimed 6-81 in the second innings, adding to his 3-62 in the first, finishing with career-best match figures of 9-143. His spin wizardry helped England bowl out Zimbabwe for 255, despite Sean Williams's impressive 88. The victory extended England's unbeaten record against Zimbabwe to seven Tests, with four wins, all by an innings margin.