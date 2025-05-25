ENG Vs ZIM One-Off Test Match Day 3: Shoaib Bashir Shines In England's Big Win Over Zimbabwe

From left, England's Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Sam Cook, Shoaib Bashir and Jamie Smith stand with the trophy after winning the Rothesay International test match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.
England's Shoaib Bashir celebrates taking the wicket of Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza on day three on day three of the Rothesay International Test match between England and Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.
Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani looks on during day three of the Rothesay International Test match between England and Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.
England's Shoaib Bashir, left, celebrates taking the wicket of Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza on day three on day three of the Rothesay International Test match between England and Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.
England's Ben Stokes, front, reacts after taking the wicket of Zimbabwe's Wessly Madhevere after his team-mate Harry Brook takes the catch in the slips on day three of the Rothesay International Test match between England and Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.
England's wicketkeeper Jamie Smith on day three of the Rothesay International Test match between England and Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.
Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza, left, bats on day three of the Rothesay International Test match between England and Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.
England's Sam Cook unsuccessfully appeals for a wicket on day three of the Rothesay International Test match between England and Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.
England's Shoaib Bashir, front, celebrates taking the wicket of Zimbabwe's Ben Curran on day three of the Rothesay International Test match between England and Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.
England's Shoaib Bashir, right, celebrates taking the wicket of Zimbabwe's Sean Williams on day three of the Rothesay International Test match between England and Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.
England's Shoaib Bashir, front left, celebrates taking the wicket of Zimbabwe's Sean Williams on day three of the Rothesay International Test match between England and Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.