Let's take a look at three key player battles that could shape the outcome of the DC-W vs UPW-W game.

Shafali Verma Vs Sophie Ecclestone

Explosive India opener Shafali Verma has the ability to dismantle bowling attacks at will, on her day. She was dismissed cheaply in the opening game of WPL 2024 but every team knows how dangerous the 20-year-old can be, when on song.

To quell that danger, the Warriorz have 24-year-old left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone in their ranks. Acclaimed for her accurate bowling and low economy rate, Sophie became the world's No. 1-ranked T20I bowler as per the ICC rankings at the age of just 20. She will be eyeing Shafali's scalp early doors.