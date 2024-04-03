Cricket

DC Vs KKR, IPL 2024, Match 16 Live Updates: Rishabh Pant Eyes 2nd Win On The Trot Against Knight Riders In Vizag

Tejas Rane
3 April 2024
DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals to take on Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders in Visakhapatnam. BCCI

Delhi Capitals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Live Blog, IPL 2024

Hello and welcome to match 16 of the IPL 2024 that sees Rishabh Pant's men take on Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders at Visakhapatnam, with the former eyeing a second win on Wednesday. Delhi Capitals defeated the in-form Chennai Super Kings on the very same venue and would look to continue the same against KKR, who are the first team in the tournament to clinch an away victory. For all the live scores and updates for match 16 of the IPL 2024 of DC vs KKR, you can get it right here. (Scoreboard | Full Coverage)

