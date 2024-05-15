DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Kill Lucknow Super Giants' Playoff Hopes; Win By 19 Runs

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul congratulates Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant after Delhi Capitals won the match during the Indian Premier League cricket, in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant with teammate Axar Patel leave the ground after wining against Lucknow Super Giants during the Indian Premier League cricket match in New Delhi.
Lucknow Super Giants Mohd. Arshad Khan celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in New Delhi.
Lucknow Super Giants Krunal Pandya stumped by Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant on Kuldeep Yadav bowls during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals' Mukesh Kumar, right, celebrates the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants Nicholas Pooran with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in New Delhi.
Lucknow Super Giants Nicholas Pooran celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in New Delhi.
Lucknow Super Giants Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals' Tristan Stubbs celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals' Abishek Porel plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals' Abishek Porel plays celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals' Shai Hope plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in New Delhi.