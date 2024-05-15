Cricket

DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Kill Lucknow Super Giants' Playoff Hopes; Win By 19 Runs

In a game that practically ended the playoff hopes of both these teams, Delhi Capitals came out on top defeating Lucknow Super Giants by 19 runs. Batting first, DC rode on fifties from Abhishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs to post a formidable 208/4 on the board. In reply, Nicholas Pooran and Arshad Khan hit half-centuries but the wickets kept falling and LSG eventually were left short by 19 runs. DC now have finished their league stage with 14 points but their negative net run rate will come in their way of getting into the top 4. LSG have a game left where they can get to 14 with a win but there net run rate is even worse.