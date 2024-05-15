Cricket

DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Kill Lucknow Super Giants' Playoff Hopes; Win By 19 Runs

In a game that practically ended the playoff hopes of both these teams, Delhi Capitals came out on top defeating Lucknow Super Giants by 19 runs. Batting first, DC rode on fifties from Abhishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs to post a formidable 208/4 on the board. In reply, Nicholas Pooran and Arshad Khan hit half-centuries but the wickets kept falling and LSG eventually were left short by 19 runs. DC now have finished their league stage with 14 points but their negative net run rate will come in their way of getting into the top 4. LSG have a game left where they can get to 14 with a win but there net run rate is even worse.

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul congratulates Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant after Delhi Capitals won the match during the Indian Premier League cricket, in New Delhi.

1/11
Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel
Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant with teammate Axar Patel leave the ground after wining against Lucknow Super Giants during the Indian Premier League cricket match in New Delhi.

2/11
Mohd. Arshad Khan celebrates his fifty runs
Mohd. Arshad Khan celebrates his fifty runs | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Lucknow Super Giants Mohd. Arshad Khan celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in New Delhi.

3/11
Krunal Pandya stumped by Rishabh Pant
Krunal Pandya stumped by Rishabh Pant | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Lucknow Super Giants Krunal Pandya stumped by Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant on Kuldeep Yadav bowls during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in New Delhi.

4/11
Mukesh Kumar, right, celebrates wicket of Nicholas Pooran
Mukesh Kumar, right, celebrates wicket of Nicholas Pooran | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Delhi Capitals' Mukesh Kumar, right, celebrates the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants Nicholas Pooran with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in New Delhi.

5/11
Nicholas Pooran celebrates his fifty runs
Nicholas Pooran celebrates his fifty runs | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Lucknow Super Giants Nicholas Pooran celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in New Delhi.

6/11
Nicholas Pooran plays a shot
Nicholas Pooran plays a shot | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Lucknow Super Giants Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in New Delhi.

7/11
Tristan Stubbs celebrates his fifty runs
Tristan Stubbs celebrates his fifty runs | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Delhi Capitals' Tristan Stubbs celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in New Delhi.

8/11
Rishabh Pant plays a shot
Rishabh Pant plays a shot | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in New Delhi.

9/11
Abishek Porel plays a shot
Abishek Porel plays a shot | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Delhi Capitals' Abishek Porel plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in New Delhi.

10/11
Abishek Porel plays celebrates his fifty runs
Abishek Porel plays celebrates his fifty runs | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Delhi Capitals' Abishek Porel plays celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in New Delhi.

11/11
Shai Hope plays a shot
Shai Hope plays a shot | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Delhi Capitals' Shai Hope plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in New Delhi.

