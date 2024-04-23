CSK Vs LSG Toss Update, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Bowl In Chepauk; Check Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings are currently placed fourth on the points table, having won four out of their seven matches played so far. Ruturaj Gaikwad's team is seeking revenge for their 8-wicket loss in the previous match against Lucknow Super Giants. Despite setting a target of 178 runs, powered by Ravindra Jadeja's half-century, the team had a mediocre performance with only Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Patel taking one wicket each. Now they are eager to bounce back.