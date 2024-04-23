Cricket

CSK Vs LSG Toss Update, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Bowl In Chepauk; Check Playing XIs

This is the second clash between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants and Ruturaj Gaikwad's side is going to seek revenge for the defeat KL Rahul's men handed them previously. Here's the toss update of the match

Advertisement

X | LSG
Captain KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants at the toss at Chepauk on April 23, Tuesday. Photo: X | LSG
info_icon

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul has won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk in the second clash of  Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. (Streaming | Key Battles | Prediction)

Chennai Super Kings are currently placed fourth on the points table, having won four out of their seven matches played so far. Ruturaj Gaikwad's team is seeking revenge for their 8-wicket loss in the previous match against Lucknow Super Giants. Despite setting a target of 178 runs, powered by Ravindra Jadeja's half-century, the team had a mediocre performance with only Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Patel taking one wicket each. Now they are eager to bounce back.

Advertisement

On the other hand,  Lucknow Super Giants , who stand fourth in the points table with only a lower run rate margin than the five-time champions, are seeking to maintain their winning momentum. They clinched the victory in the previous match with the skipper's unbeaten 82 and Quinton de Kock's 54 with Nicholas Pooran's 23 finishing the match with a four.

Playing XIs

CSK: Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

LSG: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

Advertisement

CSK Vs LSG Head To Head

Played - 04

CSK - 01

LSG -02

No Result - 01

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manoj Bajpayee Birthday Special: 'Satya' To 'Gangs Of Wasseypur', 5 Titles Of 'The Family Man' To Watch
  2. Former President Trump Agrees To Tightened $175M Bond Terms In New York Civil Fraud Case
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Says Congress 'Promotes Violence To Hide Corruption'
  4. Sports LIVE Updates: Inter Win 20th Serie A Title With Victory Over AC Milan
  5. Chunky Panday On Daughter Ananya Panday’s Relationship With Aditya Roy Kapur: She’s Free To Do What She Wants
  6. Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR
  7. Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!
  8. Sports Highlights April 22: Indian Squash Star Saurav Ghosal Announces Retirement From Professional Circuit