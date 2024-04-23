CSK Vs LSG Toss Update, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Bowl In Chepauk; Check Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul has won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk in the second clash of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. (Streaming | Key Battles | Prediction)
Chennai Super Kings are currently placed fourth on the points table, having won four out of their seven matches played so far. Ruturaj Gaikwad's team is seeking revenge for their 8-wicket loss in the previous match against Lucknow Super Giants. Despite setting a target of 178 runs, powered by Ravindra Jadeja's half-century, the team had a mediocre performance with only Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Patel taking one wicket each. Now they are eager to bounce back.
Advertisement
On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants , who stand fourth in the points table with only a lower run rate margin than the five-time champions, are seeking to maintain their winning momentum. They clinched the victory in the previous match with the skipper's unbeaten 82 and Quinton de Kock's 54 with Nicholas Pooran's 23 finishing the match with a four.
Playing XIs
CSK: Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana
LSG: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan
Advertisement
CSK Vs LSG Head To Head
Played - 04
CSK - 01
LSG -02
No Result - 01