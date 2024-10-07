China Vs Mongolia, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Match On TV And Online

The Women's East Asia Cup 2024 that starts from October 8, Tuesday sees the second fixture being China women taking on Mongolia women in South Korea. (More Cricket News)
There are five teams participating in the tournament - Hong Kong, China, Japan, Mongolia and South Korea. Each side will play four games. There will be a third play-off match on the same day as the final.
In the 2023 edition, Hong Kong defeated China to lift the trophy and will looking to defend their title this time around.
China Vs Mongolia, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming:
When Is China Vs Mongolia, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 cricket match?
The China Vs Mongolia, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 second fixture will be played on Tuesday, October 8 at Yeonhui Cricket Ground in Incheon.
What time Is China Vs Mongolia, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 second fixture?
The China vs Mongolia, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 second fixture will start at 10:30 AM IST.
Where to watch China vs Mongolia, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 fixture?
The China vs Mongolia, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 fixture will not be available for telecast in India.