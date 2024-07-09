Chepauk Super Gillies Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, TNPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch CSG Vs ITT Match

Chepauk Super Gilllies (CSG) and Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT), both yet to taste victory in the 2024 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), will lock horns on July 9, Wednesday at the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium. (More Cricket News)
In the opening match of the 2024 TNPL, the Chennai Super Gillies led by Baba Aparajith faced defeat 13-run defeat at the hands of Lyka Kovai Kings. Seeking to regain their winning form, the Gillies once again faced a setback in their second game as Nellai Royal Kings won the match by three wickets.
Meanwhile, the Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans also had a disappointing start to the season as they were outshined by Lyka Kovai Kings in their campaign opener by just one run. The upcoming match against CSG will mark ITT's second game of the 2024 TNPL season.
Here is the live streaming details of the Chepauk Super Gillies Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 match number 8:
When is Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT), TNPL 2024?
The Chepauk Super Gillies Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024, 8th match will be played on July 9, Wednesday at the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium, in Tamil Nadu.
Where to watch Chepauk Super Gillies Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, TNPL 2024?
The broadcast of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 games will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The matches will be live on Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 HD.
The live streaming of the TNPL 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
Chepauk Super Gillies Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, TNPL 2024 Squads
Chepauk Super Gillies: Aparajith B, Arunachalam V, Ayyappan B, Narayan Jagadeesan, Jitendra Kumar CH, Lokesh Raj TD, Madankumar S, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Rahil S Shah, Sibi R, Silambarasan M, Daryl S Ferrario, Periyasamy G, Aswin Christ A, Abhishek Tanwar, Satish R, Shajahan M , Surya B, Santhosh Kumar D, Andre Siddharth C.
Dream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Ajith Ram S, Anirudh Sita Ram, Buvaneshwaran P, Ganesh S, Karuppusamy A, Manikandan S, Mohammed Ali S, Radhakrishnan S, Tushar Raheja, Vijay Shankar, Sai Kishore R, Thangarasu Natarajan, Maan K Bafna, Anovankar, Ram Kumar, Jeevanantham, Amit Sathvik, Karthik Saran, Rohit R, Madhivanan M.