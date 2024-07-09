Cricket

Chepauk Super Gillies Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, TNPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch CSG Vs ITT Match

Here is the live streaming details of the Chepauk Super Gillies Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 match number 8 set to take place on July 9, Wednesday

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Lyka kovai Kings TNPL 2024 X Super Gillies
Chennai Super Gillies in action during match 1 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 against Lyka Kovai Kings on July 5 in Salem. Photo: X | Chennai Super Gillies
info_icon

Chepauk Super Gilllies (CSG) and Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT), both yet to taste victory in the 2024 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), will lock horns on July 9, Wednesday at the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium.  (More Cricket News)

In the opening match of the 2024 TNPL, the Chennai Super Gillies led by Baba Aparajith faced defeat 13-run defeat at the hands of Lyka Kovai Kings. Seeking to regain their winning form, the Gillies once again faced a setback in their second game as Nellai Royal Kings won the match by three wickets.

Meanwhile, the Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans also had a disappointing start to the season as they were outshined by Lyka Kovai Kings in their campaign opener by just one run. The upcoming match against CSG will mark ITT's second game of the 2024 TNPL season.

Here is the live streaming details of the Chepauk Super Gillies Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 match number 8:

When is Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT), TNPL 2024?

The Chepauk Super Gillies Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024, 8th match will be played on July 9, Wednesday at the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium, in Tamil Nadu.

Where to watch Chepauk Super Gillies Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, TNPL 2024?

The broadcast of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 games will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The matches will be live on Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 HD.

The live streaming of the TNPL 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Chepauk Super Gillies Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, TNPL 2024 Squads

Chepauk Super Gillies: Aparajith B, Arunachalam V, Ayyappan B, Narayan Jagadeesan, Jitendra Kumar CH, Lokesh Raj TD, Madankumar S, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Rahil S Shah, Sibi R, Silambarasan M, Daryl S Ferrario, Periyasamy G, Aswin Christ A, Abhishek Tanwar, Satish R, Shajahan M , Surya B, Santhosh Kumar D, Andre Siddharth C.

Dream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Ajith Ram S, Anirudh Sita Ram, Buvaneshwaran P, Ganesh S, Karuppusamy A, Manikandan S, Mohammed Ali S, Radhakrishnan S, Tushar Raheja, Vijay Shankar, Sai Kishore R, Thangarasu Natarajan, Maan K Bafna, Anovankar, Ram Kumar, Jeevanantham, Amit Sathvik, Karthik Saran, Rohit R, Madhivanan M.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Chepauk Super Gillies Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, TNPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch CSG Vs ITT Match
  2. West Indies' Tour Of England 2024 Live Streaming: Rivalry, Squads, Schedule, Venue - All You Need To Know
  3. England Vs West Indies 1st Test Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Squads, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. James Anderson Farewell Test: Gus Atkinson, Jamie Smith To Make Debuts
Football News
  1. India Women's Vs Myanmar Women's Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch International Friendly
  2. Argentina Vs Canada Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Semi-Final Live On TV And Online In India
  3. Neymar Jr In Tears: Star Filmed Crying After Brazil's Copa America Exit
  4. Argentina Vs Canada, Copa America 2024: Will Lionel Messi Play In ARG's Semi-Final Against CAN?
  5. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 1st Semi-Final: FRA Leaks Forcing Didier Deschamps To Keep Plans Hidden
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Novak Djokovic Brushes Past Holger Rune To Seal Quarters Berth - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Elena Rybakina Through To Quarters As Anna Kalinskaya Retires - In Pics
  3. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Taylor Fritz Stuns Alexander Zverev To Book Quarter-Finals Spot - In Pics
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Who Is Lulu Sun - The Kiwi Tennis Star Who Knocked Out Emma Raducanu
  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Holger Rune, Wimbledon 2024: Serbian Slams 'Disrespect' By Centre Court Crowd
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: Modi Addresses Indian Community In Moscow; Heavy Rains Batter Mumbai
  2. 'Won't Go Unavenged': Centre's Strong Message After Kathua Terror Attack
  3. Modi In Moscow: PM Calls Russia 'Trusted Friend'; Says 'Challenging The Challenges In My DNA'
  4. 'Huge Disappointment': Zelenskyy On Modi's Russia Visit After Strike On Children's Hospital In Ukraine
  5. Bengaluru: BMTC Bus Catches Fire, Driver Promptly Evacuates Passengers | Caught On Cam
Entertainment News
  1. Zeenat Aman Reveals She Was Intimidated By Rajesh Khanna: I Mugged Up My Lines So That I Wouldn’t Flub
  2. Meryl Streep-Emily Blunt To Reprise Their Roles In 'The Devil Wears Prada' Sequel? Here's What We Know
  3. Watch: Darsheel Safary’s Audition Clip For Aamir Khan's 'Taare Zameen Par' Goes Viral
  4. Singer Armaan Malik Issues Statement About Mistaken Identity With His 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' Namesake: It's Hampering My Reputation
  5. Karan Johar Opens Up On His Struggle With Body Image Issues: I Felt I Was Failing My Parents
US News
  1. Seven Dead And Millions Without Power After Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas
  2. Telangana Student Sai Surya Avinash Gadde Drowns In New York, Indian Embassy Pays Tribute
  3. Hurricane Beryl Houston: Floods, Stranded Vehicles, And Devastation Grips This Texas City | In Pics
  4. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  5. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
World News
  1. Seven Dead And Millions Without Power After Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas
  2. Telangana Student Sai Surya Avinash Gadde Drowns In New York, Indian Embassy Pays Tribute
  3. The Famous Recortadores Bull Running Festival Of Spain | In Pics
  4. 'Huge Disappointment': Zelenskyy On Modi's Russia Visit After Strike On Children's Hospital In Ukraine
  5. Russian Missiles Hit Cities Across Ukraine In Heaviest Bombardment In 4 Months; 31 Killed
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  2. Week In Review, July 1-7: Hamilton's Record British GP Win; Murray's Wimbledon Farewell
  3. Horoscope for July 9, 2024: Discover astrological insights for every zodiac sign.
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: New Footage Shows Woman Dragged For 1.5km; Parallels With Pune Porsche Case Emerge
  5. Russia-Ukraine War: 37 Dead In Missile Attack In Kyiv; Zelenskyy's Expectations From NATO Summit | Latest Updates
  6. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: Modi Addresses Indian Community In Moscow; Heavy Rains Batter Mumbai
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: ESP Vs FRA In UEFA Euro 2024 1st SF; Virat Kohli Owned-One8 Commune Pub Booked In Bengaluru
  8. NATO Summit 2024: Membership For Ukraine, Far-Right In Europe And Biden's Presidency | What's On Agenda