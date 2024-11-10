Cricket

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Australia Confirm Uncapped Opener For First India Test

The first of the five-match Test series against India starts on November 22, with India winning the past four Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India vs australia 1st test
Australia's new opener Nathan McSweeney
Nathan McSweeney is set to open the batting on his Australia debut in their first Test against India in Perth. (More Cricket News)

He will open alongside experienced batter Usman Khawaja, while the uncapped Josh Inglis is also included in the 13-man squad.

Australia are seeking a consistent replacement for the retired David Warner, with the 25-year-old being preferred to previous openers Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft.

India have won last two Test series in Australia. - X/bcci
India Vs Australia Test Series Live Streaming: Full Schedule, Timings, Venues, Squads, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

McSweeney opened for the first time in first-class cricket against India A, and overall, has six centuries.

Australia squad for first Test v India:

Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc.

