Barbados Royals Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Caribbean Premier League 2024 Qualifier 2 Match

Barbados Royals are all set to face the table toppers Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Qualifier 2 of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2024 on Saturday, October 5 (as per India time) at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. (More Sports News)
The Barbados Royals currently sit in 4th place on the table with five wins and five losses, while the Guyana Amazon Warriors are at the top, boasting an impressive record of seven wins and three losses.
Despite their record in the league, Rovman Powell's side impressed everyone in the Eliminator against the Trinbago Knight Riders. Being underdogs, they batted down to a 9-wicket victory via the DLS method.
Having had pretty poor experiences against the Warriors over the last two years, Powell is praying his side will bring an aggressive performance advance for the next stage.
On the other hand, Imran Tahir's team received a wake-up call to their final game as they could not shine both with the bat and the ball in the 1st Qualifier against the Saint Lucia Kings, who won by 15 runs under the DLS method.
While the team has performed well this season, they’ve been disappointing in the last two games. Tahir is hoping his players will regain their form for this match and deliver an outstanding performance.
Barbados Royals Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors: Full Squads
Guyana Amazon Warriors: Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Saim Ayub (replaced by Moeen Ali), Shai Hope, Romario Shepherd, Azam Khan, Gudakesh Motie, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Kevin Sinclair, Raymon Reifer, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Shamar Joseph, Kevlon Anderson, Matthew Nandu, Junior Sinclair, Tim Robinson
Barbados Royals: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Alick WAthanaze, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Dunith Wellalage, Obed McCoy, Maheesh Theekshana, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nyeem Young, Kevin Wickham, Ramon Simmonds, Kadeem Alleyne, Rivaldo Clarke, Isai Thorne, Nathan Sealy
Barbados Royals Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors: Live Streaming Details
When to watch Barbados Royals Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Caribbean Premier League 2024 Qualifier 2 Match?
The Barbados Royals Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Caribbean Premier League 2024 Qualifier 2 Match will be played on Saturday, October 5 (as per India time) at the Providence Stadium in Guyana at 4:30am IST.
Where to watch Barbados Royals Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Caribbean Premier League 2024 Qualifier 2 Match?
The Caribbean Premier League 2024 matches will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. It will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.