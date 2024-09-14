Barbados Royals Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch 16th Match

The Barbados Royals will take on Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 16th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 on September 15, Sunday at the Kensington Oval Barbados. (More Cricket News)
Both teams are currently at the top of the CPL 2024 standings, with the Warriors in first place and the Royals in second, each having six points. Rovman Powell's Royals have played four matches, losing one, while Imran Tahir's Amazon Warriors have won all three of their matches.
In their previous encounters, the Amazon Warriors secured a 6-wicket victory over the St Lucia Kings, while the Barbados Royals suffered a narrow two-wicket defeat to the Trinbago Knight Riders.
When is Barbados Royals Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match
September 15, Sunday at 4:30am India time at Kensington Oval Barbados in Bridgetown.
Where to watch Barbados Royals Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match?
The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. It will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.
Squads
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green (c), Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Ashmead Nedd, Jasdeep Singh, Kevin Sinclair, Kissoondath Magram.
Barbados Royals
David Miller, Alick Athanaze, Kevin Wickham, Maheesh Theekshana, Naveen-ul-Haq, Obed McCoy, Keshav Maharaj, Isai Thorne, Kadeem Alleyne, Nyeem Young, Nathan Sealy, Ramon Simmonds, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Quinton de Kock, Rivaldo Clarke