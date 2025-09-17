Bangladesh players walk off the field after winning the Asia Cup Cricket match against Bangladesh at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad plays a shot during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib plays a shot during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Bangladesh's Litton Das unsuccessfully stumped for the wicket of Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz plays a shot during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Bangladesh's Nasum Ahmed celebrates the dismissal of Afghanistan's Sediqullah Atal, unseen, during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan plays a shot during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Bangladesh's Jaker Ali missed a shot during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad bowls a delivery during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Bangladesh's Shamim Hossain plays a shot during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan celebrates his fifty runs during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan plays a shot during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Bangladesh's Saif Hassan tries to play a shot during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.