Asia Cup: Bangladesh Keep Super 4 Hopes Alive With Win Over Afghanistan

Bangladesh kept their hopes of progressing to the Super 4 stage alive with an important eight-run victory over Afghanistan on Tuesday night in the Asia Cup 2025 in Abu Dhabi. Tanzid Hasan's 31-ball 52 took Bangladesh to 154/5 and in reply Afghanistan were bowled out for 146. Azmatullah Omarzai and Rashid Khan delivered some late hits to keep the game alive but a collective bowling performance from the Tigers helped them secure a close victory.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Bangladesh players walk off the field after winning the Asia Cup Cricket match against Bangladesh at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

2/13
Mens T20 Asia Cup: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh
Men's T20 Asia Cup: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad plays a shot during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

3/13
Asia Cup T20: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
Asia Cup T20: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib plays a shot during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

4/13
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Bangladesh's Litton Das unsuccessfully stumped for the wicket of Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

5/13
Asia Cup T20: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 9th Match | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz plays a shot during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

6/13
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 9th Match
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 9th Match | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Bangladesh's Nasum Ahmed celebrates the dismissal of Afghanistan's Sediqullah Atal, unseen, during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

7/13
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 9th Match
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 9th Match | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan plays a shot during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

8/13
Mens T20 Asia Cup: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
Men's T20 Asia Cup: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Bangladesh's Jaker Ali missed a shot during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

9/13
Mens T20 Asia Cup: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh
Men's T20 Asia Cup: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad bowls a delivery during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

10/13
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Bangladesh's Shamim Hossain plays a shot during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

11/13
Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan celebrates his fifty runs during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

12/13
Asia Cup T20: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
Asia Cup T20: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan plays a shot during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

13/13
Asia Cup T20: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh
Asia Cup T20: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Bangladesh's Saif Hassan tries to play a shot during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

