Asia Cup: Bangladesh Keep Super 4 Hopes Alive With Win Over Afghanistan

Bangladesh kept their hopes of progressing to the Super 4 stage alive with an important eight-run victory over Afghanistan on Tuesday night in the Asia Cup 2025 in Abu Dhabi. Tanzid Hasan's 31-ball 52 took Bangladesh to 154/5 and in reply Afghanistan were bowled out for 146. Azmatullah Omarzai and Rashid Khan delivered some late hits to keep the game alive but a collective bowling performance from the Tigers helped them secure a close victory.