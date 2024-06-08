Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana, right, reacts as Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto sets off for a run during their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match at Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas, USA on June 7, 2024. Photo: AP

Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana, right, reacts as Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto sets off for a run during their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match at Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas, USA on June 7, 2024. Photo: AP