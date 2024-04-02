Hosts Bangladesh are having a torrid time in the field against a dominant Sri Lanka in their two-match Test series. The visitors lead the series 1-0 and are eyeing a clean sweep in Chattogram. (More Cricket News)
On top of that, the home team is serially committing howlers on the field. The latest incident that has captured social media attention is that of five fielders concurrently chasing the ball on Day 3.
During the 21st over of Sri Lanka’s second innings, Prabath Jayasuriya defended Hasan Mahmud’s length ball past gully and the entire Bangladesh slip cordon, comprising five fielders, chased it together. A boundary was prevented and the Lankans picked up two runs, but the visual reminded many of 'Lagaan', the classic Aamir-Khan starrer film released in 2001.
Advertisement
The village outfit competing with the Britishers' XI was shown similarly chasing the ball as a unit in the movie, and the Bangladesh team doing it in a Test match all these years later amused netizens. You can watch the video of the hilarious incident below.
Two days back, captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and his side were the subject of ridicule over a strange DRS call for LBW. Sri Lanka batter Kusal Mendis had middled the ball, yet Shanto went for the Decision Review System, eliciting laughter from viewers when replays were showed.
The following day, all three slip fielders juggled the ball edged by Jayasuriya, eventually dropping it. And the simultaneous chasing on Monday made it three in a row and took the internet by storm.
Advertisement
As for the match status, Sri Lanka have declared the third innings at 157/7, setting Bangladesh an improbable target of 511 runs on Day 4 of the second Test. Though the visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals, their massive 353-run lead after the first essay has kept them in the driver's seat in this match.