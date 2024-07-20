Afghanistan Women's Cricket Team - A Dream Crushed Under Taliban's Rule Will Re-Emerge?

In a world where a woman can journey to the moon solo, Afghanistan, a country on earth, tells a starkly different story. There, women are forbidden from leaving their homes without a male chaperone, barred from education beyond sixth grade, and banned from public spaces like parks and gyms after the Taliban returned in 2021. In this harsh reality, a team of women who once found joy on cricket fields have not simply disappeared; their dreams, barely a year old, have been ruthlessly shattered. (More Cricket News)